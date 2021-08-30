Tottenham offers BRL 123 million and another player for Emerson Royal, but Barcelona rejects

O Barcelona rejected proposal made by tottenham by the Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal, according to the ESPN this Sunday. The offer was for 20 million euros (BRL 122.79 million), plus the wing Serge Aurier.

Barça expects the Spurs make a new proposal before the transfer window closes next Tuesday (31).

However, sources told the report that the Catalan team would only consider negotiating Emerson if something considered “big” arrives.

The 22-year-old Brazilian returned to Barça in this window for 9 million euros (R$ 55.26 million), after spending the last two years working for Betis.

This Sunday, in the 2-1 victory over Getafe, he made his debut as a starter for the season. In previous games, the American Sergiño Dest started playing.

Coach Ronald Koeman has said several times that he wants to keep Emerson in the squad. However, the extremely complicated financial situation of the Blaugranas can practically “force” the team to accept the sale if Tottenham increases the proposal considerably.

Earlier this month, the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, reported that the association’s debt is 1.35 billion (R$ 8.29 billion).

Emerson Royal during match between Barcelona and Getafe, by LaLiga EFE/Toni Albir

In addition, the team still needs to considerably reduce its payroll to comply with the new rules for fair play financial of Laliga.

Lionel Messi, even, did not renew his contract with the team precisely because his salary value would exceed the amount accepted by the league. On the other hand, athletes like Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets accepted salary reductions.

Tottenham, in turn, is still looking for a new right-back to close its transfer window.

In the three games of Premier League so far, Japhet Tanganga has been used in the position, despite being a midfielder by birth. Direct reserve is Matt Doherty, while Aurier is seen as a “surplus player” in the cast.

You Spurs They are also eyeing young midfielder Ilaix Moriba, from Barça, but he is close to reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig, according to sources heard by ESPN.

Ilaix’s contract at the Camp Nou expires at the end of the 2021/22 season and he has not reached an agreement for renewal. Barça agrees to release the silver-of-the-house immediately for 20 million euros (R$ 122.79 million). If no proposal on that track arrives, it will come out for free in June of next year.