Toyota Corolla Cross to compete for World Car of the Year award

Unveiled in July 2020 in Thailand, the Toyota Corolla Cross it has only been on the market for one year, but it is already a sales phenomenon. In Brazil, the medium SUV debuted in March 2021 and, since then, it has grown month by month. In the first half of 2021, it was the best selling hybrid car in the country, even with little time in the dealership and in the midst of the pandemic.

Therefore, it’s only fair that Corolla Cross joins the list of nominees for the award “World Car of the Year 2022” – the traditional World Car of the Year. Of the candidates for the award, the SUV of the Japanese brand is the only one on sale in Brazil. However, at the awards, he will compete directly with 15 other big names.

Among the newcomers who will compete for the title are the new generations of Jeep Grand Cherokee, of Honda Civic It’s from Hyundai Tucson, as well as Citroen C5 X and BMW i4, which are unpublished, like the Corolla Cross. The full list can be seen. on here.

However, according to the website of “World Car Awards”, the list will only become final on December 1st. This is because it is updated based on the information available at the time and, as it requires certain requirements, it can be changed until the final date.

Disclosure/Toyota

Awards categories

In addition to the main prize, in which Corolla Cross is in contention, there are other categories. One of them, for example, is the “Luxury Car of the Year”, in which models such as Audi e-tron GT, BMW iX and iX3, Genesis GV70, Toyota Land Cruiser and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Still, there is the category “Sport of the year”, which has as candidates Audi RS3, BMW M3 and M4, Hyundai Elantra and Kona. Other categories that are part of the award are “Urban Car”, “Design”, “Performance” and “Electric”.

The participation of Corolla Cross

Corolla Cross is currently one of the highlights of the medium SUV segment in Brazil. In addition to leading the category of electrified vehicles with its hybrid versions, the model has come up against its biggest opponent: the Jeep Compass.

According to the fenabrave, in this month of August, the SUV already totals almost 4 thousand license plates and follows the glue of Compass, which at the moment has a little more than 5 thousand. In other words, it’s a fierce clash between the two models.

Jeep/Disclosure

Likewise, with more than 15 thousand licensed units since its launch, the Corolla Cross already surpasses its sedan brother, which is historically the most famous car from Toyota. Thus, the SUV arrives as one of the favorite names for the award.

Special commemorative edition

To grow even more, this month Toyota launched the edition Limited Corolla Cross Special Edition in your catalogue. The model is based on the top-of-the-line version XRX Hybrid and arrives with values ​​starting at R$192,690. This new option makes the SUV more sophisticated in dispute with rivals with equivalent versions: the Jeep Compass it’s the Volkswagen Taos.

In this sense, so far, the two competitors have delivered more content and technologies, as well as more elaborate finishes. Thus, one of the highlights of the Corolla Cross Special Edition are the equipment and accessories, such as the induction charger (wireless charger) for cell phones, side steps, door sills and trunk tray.

Disclosure/Toyota

Full model?

With a relatively extensive list, the brand promises greater comfort, convenience and safety in the Special Edition. For example, the special edition has the complete package Toyota Safety Sense (TSS). It helps the driver in safer driving, with millimeter wave radar and a monocular camera.

The SUV’s special edition is equipped with a hybrid flex set, with a 1.8 hp engine with 98 hp (gasoline) and 101 hp (ethanol), in addition to two 72 hp electric thrusters. Combined, they reach a power of 123 hp. In addition, the version has CVT exchange.

Disclosure/Toyota

Among the other novelties on the list are the Dual Zone digital air conditioning, electric driver’s seat, electric sunroof, electric steering, parking sensors, traffic alert and autopilot. It is worth mentioning that, unlike the cheaper versions, the Special Edition has an interior covered with leather. In other words, it brings more elegance and richness of details on board.

In technological terms, it comes with a 4.2″ high-resolution TFT screen on the dashboard, and an 8-inch multimedia screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Disclosure/Toyota

Success and Expectation

Now, with the launch of the Special Edition, Toyota wants to sell its SUV even more. According to the automaker, the series is expected to be sold by December 2021, or while supplies last, but it did not inform the amount available. At launch, around 1,200 units were sold of the same model.

