Treasury Direct: government bond premiums rise this Monday, with higher market projections for inflation

(Pollyana Ventura/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Investors are following closely this Monday (30) yet another upward revision of the financial market’s inflation projections for this year and next, presented in the Focus report, by the Central Bank, in addition to monitoring developments in the political confrontation between the Executive and business entities and repercussions on the speech of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) last Friday (27).

At Tesouro Direto, the premiums on most government bonds available for purchase rose at the start of trading, with emphasis on the rates on fixed-rate securities, which rose by up to eight percentage points.

The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031 advanced from 10.18% on Friday to 10.26% this Monday morning. At the same time, the premium on the bond maturing in 2026 was 9.68%, against 9.62% previously.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest offered by the IPCA+ Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest, was 4.74%, above the 4.72% seen a day earlier. The real premium paid by the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2040 and payment of semiannual interest, in turn, increased from 4.63% to 4.66%.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto offered this Monday morning (30):

local radar

The focus on the economic agenda is on the data presented by the Focus report, in which the financial market once again raised its inflation forecasts for this year, for the 21st consecutive week, this time from 7.11% to 7.27%.

There was also a revision in the projections for inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022, which rose from 3.93% to 3.95% – the sixth consecutive increase.

Amidst inflationary pressures, the financial market has been expecting higher interest rates than estimated at the beginning of the year. For December, bets point to a Selic rate of 7.50% per year, with maintenance at this level until the end of 2022 – without changes compared to the previous week.

As in the last survey, the Selic is expected to increase by one percentage point in September, to 6.25% per year, followed by a 0.75 point increase at the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting in October.

With an eye on the impacts that the water crisis should have on inflation and interest rates, investors are awaiting the announcement of the amount that will be charged at the level 2 red flag in September. Today, consumers pay an additional fee of R$ 9.49 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumer, but this amount must be readjusted.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) may call an extraordinary meeting to analyze the issue until tomorrow (31) so that the readjustment takes effect in September. Another option is for the board to meet over the next week and set the correction retroactive to September 1st.

Still in the inflationary arena, the market monitors the slowdown in the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) released by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) this morning. The index rose 0.66% in August, down from 0.78% in the previous month. The result was below the market median calculated by Broadcast Projections, which indicated a 0.78% high for the index.

With this result, the IGP-M accumulates inflation of 16.75% in the year and 31.12% in 12 months. In August 2020, the index had risen 2.74% and accumulated an increase of 13.02% in 12 months.

political scene

In political news, highlight the cover stories of newspapers The globe and The state of Sao Paulo, who point out that about 200 business entities, led by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), should launch tomorrow (31) a manifesto that preaches institutional harmony and demonstrates concern with escalation of political tension.

According to newspapers, the text has only three paragraphs and should not quote President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). With the endorsement of Bolsonaro, Caixa and Banco do Brasil are threatening to leave Febraban.

Faced with the controversy, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), president of the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber, said this Sunday (29) that he will present an application to hear Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, and Fausto Ribeiro, president of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3). The deputy wants to understand the banks’ decision to leave Febraban.

The market also remains attentive to discussions involving the payment of court orders. At an event last Friday (27), Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, reiterated the defense of maintaining the spending ceiling and ruled out the possibility of breaking the mechanism for the payment of the Brazil Aid program. which intends to replace Bolsa Família.

international scene

On the foreign scene, the market continues to pay attention to the speech on Friday (27) by Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, in Jackson Hole, in which he did not give details about the withdrawal of stimulus and stressed that he is in no hurry to raise interest rates .

The commodities market, in turn, has its attention focused on the consequences of hurricane Ida in the south of the United States. the focus is also on the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday to discuss increased production.

In addition, investors are aware of rising tensions in Afghanistan after a drone attack in retaliation for the ISIS attack on Friday. And highlight also the news about new rules to be announced by the government of China, which could make life difficult for internet companies in the country interested in going public in the United States. The information is from the Wall Street Journal.

To understand how to trade the stock market through technical analysis, sign up for the free course A Hora da Ação, with André Moraes.

Related