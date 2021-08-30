Twilight: Did you know Robert Pattinson’s sister is in the movie? – Movie news

Lizzy Pattinson plays a significant role in the love story between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, created in Stephenie Meyer’s books.

Hollywood is full of talented families who work together in movies. What few people knew is that such a story is present in one of the most popular franchises of the century. It’s Twilight, the adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s work that leveraged the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, as well as influencing a whole supernatural fashion in pop culture. But an old information gained strength in recent days, telling the relationship of the saga Twilight with the sister of Edward Cullen’s interpreter.

Robert Pattinson’s sister was in Twilight?

Everyone knows that Robert Pattinson played the vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, but did you remember that the young man lets out his voice in the first movie? He is responsible for singing the tracks “Let Me Sign” and “Never Think”, which play in different parts of the film directed by Catherine Hardwicke. But every fan is already used to hearing how the saga’s soundtrack stands out among its qualities.

However, what not everyone was aware of is that Lizzy Pattinson, sister of Robert Pattinson, plays an important role in this soundtrack. The young woman participates in “Who Are They”, a song written by Carter Burwell that plays when Edward enters the cafeteria for the first time. The partnership was so successful that Elizabeth returned to release her voice in another track, a few years later, in Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

The girl has also partnered with the bands Aurora and Milk & Sugar over the years, managing to appear on the Billboard hit list, but was also known for appearing on the British version of the reality show X Factor. In addition to Elizabeth, Robert Pattinson has another older sister, Victoria. The trio has a very close relationship, where they support each other’s careers.

Robert Pattinson’s career

Although he is best known for playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, Robert Pattinson was revealed in another franchise loved by young people: Harry Potter, where Cedric Diggory lived in Goblet of Fire in 2005. Three years later, he defeated many candidates to get to live the vampire that shines in the Sun, winning the support of Kristen Stewart in front of and behind the camera. This was a character he reprized in four sequels (New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn part 1, Breaking Dawn – Part 2), which grossed more than $3 billion at the world box office. You can check out the full Twilight saga at Amazon Prime Video.

How to franchise Twilight was the victim of much criticism (including his own cast), Robert Pattinson was investing in a more diverse career after the end of the saga, betting on independent productions. Then came projects such as The Rover – A Caçada, Mapas para os Estrelas, Z – A Cidade Perdida and O Farol. However, the highlight was Bom Behaviour, which earned him a nomination for the Fim Independent Spirit Awards.

Now, the young man prepares his big return to the world of blockbusters. After playing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Pattinson was cast as Bruce Wayne’s new performer on The Batman. Expectations for the movie are pretty high after the first trailer released. Directed by Matt Reeves, the feature hits theaters in March 2022.