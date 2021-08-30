UFMG research identifies more than 230 babies with antibodies to Covid-19 in Minas Gerais | Minas Gerais

A survey by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) identified 236 babies born with antibodies to Covid-19. Blood was collected during the heel prick test between April 19th and August 16th.

According to professor Cláudia Lindgren, from the institution’s Department of Pediatrics, the aim of the study is to monitor the impact of the disease on child development.

“The presence of the antibodies confirms that they were exposed to infection during pregnancy. On the other hand, we do not know what kind of long-term repercussions this may have on their development”, explained the coordinator of the work.

However, Lindgren said that half of the babies reactive at birth still had antibodies against Covid-19 after 3 months.

“The novelty we have at the moment is the result of serological tests carried out at 2 months. About 50% of babies reactive at birth still had antibodies against the coronavirus 2 to 3 months after delivery,” he said.

Remembering that the confirmation of antibodies it’s not a guarantee that the baby is immune to the coronavirus.

The research is being carried out in five cities: Contagem and Nova Lima, in Greater Belo Horizonte; Itabirito, in the Central Region; Ipatinga, in Vale do Aço, and Uberlândia, in Triângulo Mineiro.

Lindgren explained that all reagents have already been informed of the test result by phone and invited to follow up on the development for the next 2 years.

Professor Cláudia Lindgren coordinates a study that identified 71 babies with Covid-19 antibodies in Minas Gerais

Developmental assessments will begin in October this year, when the first babies will be 6 months old. The same number of non-reactive babies will also be followed for the same period.

In all, there are 250 collection points distributed in these municipalities. Every mother who takes her baby to be tested for a baby foot, in the first week after delivery, is invited to participate.

Kelly and Pedro are 3 months old and still have Covid-19 antibodies.

Housewife Kelly Alice Cunha Nascimento, 28, told the G1 that, when she learned that little Pedro had antibodies to Covid-19, she was “happy and worried”.

“I was happy that he was immune and at the same time worried, as I didn’t know if contact with the disease could harm my son’s development in the future,” said Pedro’s mother.

Kelly said that the last time Pedro was tested, 1 month ago, he still had antibodies.

Gleica Micaele Alves dos Santos, 30 years old, waiting for Maria Laura.

Self-employed Gleica Micaele Alves dos Santos, 30, had Covid-19 during her pregnancy, but became asymptomatic. Five days after the birth of little Maria Laura, at the time of the newborn screening, she was invited to participate in the research and accepted.

“A few days later they called me to tell me, I was scared, I was very scared, because I thought she was really with Covid, then the doctor explained and calmed me down. God is in control”, said Maria Laura’s mother, now 3 months old and still with Covid antibodies.

The research is developed in partnership with the Center for Actions and Research in Diagnostic Support (Nupad), the State Health Department (SES-MG) and the Federal University of Uberlândia.

Maria Laura, 3 months old, was born with antibodies to Covid in Contagem.