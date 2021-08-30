Unimed-BH opens the selection process for new cooperative doctors > Gira Betim

Interested professionals can apply until September 17th

Unimed-BH has an open process to select new cooperating physicians. Applications can be made until the 17th of September through the internet (Click here). According to information disclosed by the company, 48 vacancies will be made available in 19 specialties and areas of activity.

Approved doctors will be able to work in the Cooperative’s own care units, located in Belo Horizonte, Betim and Contagem, in addition to their own offices, hospitals and accredited clinics.

The selection process is based on technical criteria, with proof of general knowledge on topics such as cooperativism and public and supplementary health, and specific knowledge about each medical specialty to which the candidate is applying, in addition to proof of titles.

The exam will be held on October 31st and the result of the selection process will be announced on December 16th, 2021. The inauguration ceremony will be held on January 12th, 2022.

The selection process is conducted by Instituto Agos. The candidate can obtain the notice, programs and bibliographies on the website www.institutoagos.com.br.

Com informações da Unimed-BH.