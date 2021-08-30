Unimed Grande Florianópolis celebrates 50 years next Monday, 30, with an online event

Talk Show with actress Denise Fraga is featured on Unimed’s 50th anniversary special date. Online event will be open to the public and with an electronic drawing

One of the largest medical cooperatives in the south of the country, and the first in Santa Catarina, is celebrating its anniversary next Monday, 8/30. To mark the 50th anniversary of Unimed Grande Florianópolis, the talk show ‘UGF50 Together for a Better Future’ will be held from 7 pm, which will receive well-known personalities from the country and the state, and the transmission will take place on the cooperative’s YouTube, free of charge and open to the public.

The main attraction is the lecture with actress Denise Fraga, who will bring in “O Poder da Gentileza” the importance of solidarity and civility (with each other and with ourselves), in a humorous and light way.

The participation of the Miranda Brothers, who command the TikTok at Unimed Florianópolis, is also confirmed, while the online event will be conducted by journalist Camille Reis and the music will be performed by the duo Mellizza and Paulo.

There will also be a raffle of electronic prizes for participants who are watching the talk show, such as Bluetooth headphones, Apple Watch, Smart TV, Kindles Paperwhite and also the New Echo Dot (4th generation), as well as special conditions for those who want to hire the Unimed health plan.

UGF50: Together for a Better Future

The theme of the talk show celebrating 50 years of Unimed Grande Florianópolis is part of the new positioning of the UGF cooperative, ‘A Bridge for a Better Future’, inspired by a positive outlook on the future, especially in the moment we live in, so that kindness, good deeds and humane care need to prevail in times of pandemic.

In this sense, the UGF welcomed the local community in various ways, donating disposable masks in the most critical period of the pandemic, prompt digital assistance to the 17 municipalities that are part of its area of ​​operation, as well as syringes and needles to help the Santa Catarina state government in vaccination against Covid-19.

WATCH:

Talk Show UGF50

8/30/2021, Monday

at 7pm

Stream via YouTube

More information and free registration at the link: