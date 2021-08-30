Unimed wins Top of Mind for the 26th consecutive year

Considered as one of the most important marketing awards published in Brazil, Top of Mind highlights, for the 26th consecutive time, the Minas Gerais Unimed System – Minas Gerais Success Brands, in the Excellence Category. In addition to this recognition, the company was among the four brands that won in all annual editions, since the beginning of the award.

According to the data presented, Unimed was also awarded, for the 11th consecutive year, with the 1st place in the Top do Top Category, that is, it is the brand most mentioned by respondents, regardless of the area of ​​operation.

The executive president of Unimed Norte de Minas, Dr Cláudia Borem Pimenta Figueiredo, along with the financial director, Dr Farley Carneiro e Silva and the commercial director, Dr Eduardo de Morais, received the award plaque. “For us, the award is the result of the work done in the entire Unimed system. That is actively concerned with delivering the best of all of us physicians to its beneficiaries, especially in a time as delicate as that experienced during the covid-19 pandemic”, highlights Cláudia Borem.

Top Of Mind Award

Always with an eye on the suitability and the most modern instruments of market analysis and management, the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion Research – INBRAP established the Top Of Mind Brazil Award, the first in the category that covers the entire national territory and has been a fertile marketing tool for companies from all economic segments.

Considered as one of the most important marketing awards published in Brazil, Top Of Mind Brazil has improved its data collection and analysis techniques so that its results are increasingly faithful to market trends.