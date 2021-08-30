Upward Selic trend boosts fixed income; see where to invest – 8/29/2021 – Market

The upward trend in the basic interest rate (Selic) has already affected the return on fixed income investments and should make them even more attractive by the end of the year.

Although some assets still show negative returns, the indication of industry analysts and executives is that investors seek allocations linked to inflation, Selic (post-fixed) and private credit investments – as is the case with incentive debentures, CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) and CRAs (Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables).

According to the head of the fixed income area at Nu invest (formerly Easynvest), Guilherme Artmann, the market has been pricing a new increase of 1 percentage point in the base rate at the next Copom (Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee) meeting. September 21st and 22nd.

The move should bring even more impact on the return on investments in fixed income in the medium and long term.

“The macroeconomic scenario influences the base rate and affects all investments, not just fixed income ones. The long-term yield curve already shows a high, which influences longer maturities. For short-term assets, another 1 pp advance doesn’t have much effect,” he said.

“At the end, the main objective is to beat inflation. Theoretically, the rise in interest rates should reduce the price index, which would help the investor to have a real positive gain. That hasn’t happened yet, but the idea is that eventually this curve will change and inflation will drop a little more”, added Artmann.

Despite successive increases in the Selic rate, advances in inflation have prevented most investments in fixed income from having a positive real profitability (return on assets minus inflation for the period).

The expectation is that by the end of the year, with more controlled inflation, these more conservative investments will gain momentum and start presenting increasingly attractive returns.

The latest Focus report points out that the projections for the Selic are at 7.5% at the end of this year – against 7% seen in the projections of four weeks ago. For inflation, the estimate is 7.11% at the end of 2021, compared to 6.56% a month ago.

For Rafael Ferline dos Santos, investment advisor at Delta Flow Investimentos, an office connected to BTG Pactual, despite the greater attractiveness of fixed income assets, investors need to be cautious when analyzing the macroeconomic scenario.

“We have a Selic rate almost four times that observed in January this year, but it is not because the asset has ‘fixed income’ in its name that it is risk free,” he said.

“The current Brazilian scenario has many agendas in progress. We are talking about the administrative and tax reforms, the Covid-19 CPI that is underway and the uncertainties of the government as a whole, which end up bringing more volatility to the markets. All of this needs to be on the radar,” said Santos.

In recent weeks, political tensions and Brazil’s fiscal situation have raised future interest rates. With that, those for five and nine years returned to double digits and recovered the levels of 2018, the year of the presidential elections that elected Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The future interest curve is the market’s expectation for Selic.

Although part of the acceleration of these curves has already cooled since the peak of recent weeks, investors still kept the political and fiscal scenario on the radar. The future interest rate curve for five years was 9.71% per year on Friday (27), against the 9.80% observed the day before and the 6.05% projected at the beginning of the year.

The rate forecasts for nine years were 10.14% per year. The projection was 10.23% the day before and 7.05% on January 2nd.

“This may be the time to take a closer look at post-fixed assets linked to Selic and private credit. In addition, given the moment of rising prices, it may also be advantageous for investors to seek protection in securities linked to inflation, which accompany this movement”, said Caíque Coutinho, specialist in fixed income at Veedha Investimentos.

A survey made for the sheet by investment searcher Yubb pointed out that among fixed income investments, only incentive debentures – which are income tax-free allocations – have a positive real yield with the Selic rate at 5.25%.

For the calculation, the survey considers the average return on assets and a 20% rate of income tax, referring to maturities between 181 and 360 days.

According to Yubb, already considering the Selic increase, even with a gross return of 7.96% – the highest among the investments surveyed –, the projection of the real yield of the subsidized debentures is 0.80%, considering the inflation of 7 .11%, an estimate released in the latest BC Focus report.

The worst investment in this scenario would be the CDBs (Certificates of Bank Deposits) of large banks, which offer an average gross return of 4.19%. In this case, the real profitability would be negative by 3.51%.

For better yields, analysts recommend a greater diversification of the portfolio according to the risk profile and an increased attention to the choice of private credit assets.

“In this type of asset, it is important that investors look for the prospectus and read it carefully. There, it is possible to find out how the funds raised will be used and what risks are linked to the company and the sector in which it operates”, said Ferline dos Santos, from Delta Flow.

“Other important points for this analysis are the rating [nota de crédito, que indica se a empresa ou não boa pagadora], level of indebtedness and the remuneration paid to the investor”, added the expert.