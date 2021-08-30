US anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched at Kabul airport | World

The US missile defense system intercepted five rockets launched at the airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, this Monday (30).

US President Joe Biden was warned of the attempted attack, which did not disrupt airport operations (see the video below).

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement that Biden “reaffirmed his order for commanders to redouble their efforts to prioritize what needs to be done to protect forces on the ground“.

The US is running out of time to complete the operation to withdraw troops and allies from Afghanistan by tomorrow, Tuesday (31), when the deadline stipulated by Biden expires.

Until now, 114,000 people have been evacuated and at least 4,000 soldiers are still in Afghanistan.

On Sunday (29), the US carried out an air drone strike against members of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the Afghan arm of the terrorist group. A car carrying a suicide bomber to the airport was hit.

A US government source said the drone was piloted by agents who were not in Afghanistan and that Secondary explosions after the attack prove that the suicide bomber carried a large amount of explosive material.

The Taliban are enemies of the Islamic State in Afghanistan and have confirmed that the US attack hit a suicide bomber who was in a car and that he intended to carry out a bombing at Kabul airport.

A spokesman for the US central command, Captain Bill Urban, said that the military is still trying to find out whether the attack killed any civilians and that, for the time being, there is no evidence of this..

More than 180 killed in an attack

More than 180 people died in a terrorist attack at Kabul airport on Thursday (26), in an attack that was claimed by the Afghan arm of the Islamic State.

The first US response came on Saturday (28): two members of the Islamic State-Khorasan were killed and one wounded in a drone attack. US military say the three were involved in planning and carrying out the airport suicide bombing.

On the same day, Biden warned that a new attack on the airport would be “very likely” in the “next 24 to 36 hours” (which didn’t happen) and that the bombing “wouldn’t be the last” (promise fulfilled with the attack of Sunday).

“The situation at the scene remains extremely dangerous and the threat of a terrorist attack at the airport remains high,” the president wrote in a statement after meeting with his military and security advisers.