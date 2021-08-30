US anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched at Kabul airport | World

The US missile defense system intercepted five rockets launched at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this Monday (30). The information is from the Reuters news agency.

US President Joe Biden was warned of the attempted attack, which did not disrupt airport operations.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement that the president “reaffirmed his order for commanders to redouble their efforts to prioritize what needs to be done to protect forces on the ground.”

The United States is trying to complete the operation to withdraw troops and allies by the deadline, which is Tuesday. So far, 114,000 people have left the country and at least 4,000 soldiers are still in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the United States carried out a drone air strike against ISIS members in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

The targets were people suspected of being militants of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, called Islamic State-Khorasan. A car carrying a suicide bomber to the airport was hit.

A US government official said Sunday’s attack was carried out by a drone that was piloted by agents who are not even in Afghanistan. According to him, Secondary explosions after the attack prove that the suicide bomber carried a large amount of explosive material.

The Taliban is an enemy of the Islamic State in Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, the Taliban confirmed that a US attack had hit a suicide bomber who was in a car and who intended to carry out an attack at the airport in Kabul.

A spokesman for the US central command, Captain Bill Urban, said the military was still trying to find out whether the attack had killed any civilians. For now, according to him, there is no evidence that this has happened.

2 of 4 Control image near Kabul airport on 29 August 2021 — Photo: Sgt. Victor Mancilla/US Army Disclosure/Via Reuters Control image in the vicinity of Kabul airport on August 29, 2021 — Photo: Sergeant Victor Mancilla/US Army Disclosure/Via Reuters

An explosion was heard near the airport in Kabul, witnesses told the Reuters news agency.

Images broadcast on TV from Afghanistan show dark smoke in the sky, but there is no information about losses so far.

It is not known whether the explosion that occurred in the region north of the airport and the attack on a car with a suicide bomber are linked.

3 of 4 Video playback showing dark smoke in Kabul, August 29, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Reproduction of video showing dark smoke in Kabul on August 29, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

Two witnesses told Reuters that the explosion appears to have been caused by the impact of a rocket that hit a house in an area north of the airport, but there is still no confirmation.

An Afghan official told The New York Times that the explosion appears to have been caused by a rocket.

Videos on social media also show people trying to splash water on the building from which smoke is rising.

4 of 4 Maxar Technologies satellite image shows Kabul International Airport, capital of Afghanistan, on Aug. 27, 2021, the day after the terrorist attack at one of the gates at the site — Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP Maxar Technologies satellite image shows Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan’s capital, on Aug. 27, 2021, the day after the terrorist attack at one of the gates at the site — Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP

On Thursday there was an explosion outside Kabul airport that left more than 180 people dead. This attack was claimed by the Afghan wing of the Islamic State.

The first US response came on Saturday: two Islamic State-Khorasan leaders were killed in drone attacks. In addition to these two, a third leader of the terrorist group was injured. According to the US military, the three were involved in planning and carrying out the suicide bombing outside Kabul airport.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden warned that a new attack on Kabul airport is “very likely” in the “next 24 to 36 hours” and that the American bombing that killed two members of the Islamic State group “will not be the last”.

“The situation at the site remains extremely dangerous and the threat of a terrorist attack at the airport remains high,” the president wrote in a statement after meeting with his military and security advisers.