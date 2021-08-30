users keep complaining about app problems

Caixa Econômica Federal is entering the final stage of payments for the fifth installment of the Emergency Aid. And according to reports on social networks, a lot of people are having difficulties to get the benefit money. The Caixa Tem application is following with some problems when entering the application in question.

According to these reports, people are trying to get into the app and they send a sort of notification. And the “The Request Is Blocked”. In a free translation to Portuguese, this would mean something like “Order has been blocked”. Some users say that this type of situation has been happening with some frequency in the last few weeks.

Many of them are trying to contact the bank for an explanation. And that’s exactly why they’re organizing a certain amount of pressure against Caixa. Anyway, according to the institution’s social networks, they are only answering private messages about this whole situation.

Until this moment, it is not yet possible to know how many people would be experiencing this problem. Furthermore, it is not known whether the bank would be working or not to resolve this situation. Many people are concerned precisely because they need to move the Emergency Relief money in question.

Today, according to Caixa Econômica, this application is essential for people who want to use the benefit money. Because with it, you can use the amount of the project to pay bills and even make some online purchases or even in person on the machines of some establishments.

Payments

As said, the reasons for these problems in the Caixa Tem app are still unknown. However, it is known that the level of complaints tends to increase just when people are receiving their portion of Emergency Assistance.

“On the day of payment, the Caixa Tem app gives an error. Let’s solve this soon Caixa, Who else has a problem with The Request is Blocked, comment there and let’s help each other”, said the user of Emergency Aid, Tiago Santana, on his Twitter profile.

All of this raises the hypothesis that the problem is the result of congestion. This would be because several people are trying to use the money at the same time. However, this is not the bank’s official explanation at this time.

Beyond Cash Has

It is always worth remembering that the Caixa Tem application is not the only option for using Emergency Aid money. Even informal people, who still cannot withdraw the benefit amount, can use the amount through Internet Banking.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, it is possible to carry out basically the same procedures in both applications. So from a digital point of view there is not much difference from one path to another.

Anyway, if even Internet Banking is causing some kind of problem, there is still the possibility of withdrawal. For Bolsa Família users, this path is free. For informals, you need to wait a few more days to be able to do this.