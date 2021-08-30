Vasco announces signing of striker Jhon Sánchez

Vasco confirmed today (30), the contraction of Ecuadorian striker Jhon Sánchez. The player arrives on a one-year loan from Independente del Valle, with an option to buy at the end of the contract.

Sánchez, 22, is an original striker but has played on the right wing. The player was champion of the South American Championship with Independente in 2019, even scoring one of the goals of the Ecuadorian team in the victory by 3-1 over Colon (ARG) in the big decision.

The player, who has been in the Ecuadorian national teams, started his career at Manta FC, in Ecuador, but it was at Del Valle that he became a professional and began to gain prominence.

“For more than three years playing international championships, in the 2019 season, for Independiente del Valle, Jhon Sánchez was crowned champion of Conmebol Sudamericana, even scoring one of the goals of the Ecuadorian team in the victory by 3-1 over Colon (ARG) in the big decision. In the victorious trajectory of the international competition, the striker still had an assist and shook the net twice more, against Corinthians and Independiente (ARG)”, says an excerpt of the note issued by Cruz-Maltino.

Jhon will arrive in Brazil in the coming days to resolve the bureaucratic procedures for a work visa and finalize the transfer. Vasco received recent medical exams from Independiente del Valle, and the athlete will undergo a review before joining the group.

At the end of yesterday’s game (29), in which Vasco emerged victorious against Ponte Preta, coach Lisca had announced that the team would win “two or three reinforcements”: “The more options, the better for the whole club, the better for the players. The players know that Vasco has a serious board, which seeks to regularize the club. We are responsible for a better Vasco tomorrow.”

Currently, for the offensive sector, Lisca has the option of Cano, Daniel Amorim, Morato, Leo Jabá, Gabriel Pec, Vinicius, Figueiredo, Arthur Sales and João Pedro.