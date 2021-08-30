Vasco announces the signing of Ecuadorian striker Jhon Sánchez

This Monday morning (30) started with news at Vasco da Gama. The team signed an agreement with Independiente del Valle for a one-year loan from striker Jhon Sánchez, 22, with an option to buy at the end of the contract.

Check out the club’s official note:

“2019 South American Conmebol Champion, 22-year-old striker arrives on loan from Independiente del Valle

Thinking about the sequence of the Brazilian Championship, Vasco da Gama reached an agreement with Independente del Valle (EQU), this Monday (30/08), for the hiring of Ecuadorian Jhon Sánchez. The 22-year-old player will arrive on a one-year loan and the Hill Giant will have the option to purchase at the end of the year.

Having passed through the youth teams of the Ecuadorian national team, Jhon Sánchez began his career at Manta FC (EQU), but it was at Independiente del Valle that he professionalized and began to stand out on Ecuadorian soil. The new reinforcement cruzmaltino is a forward on the side of the field, but has already played in other positions, including the right wing.

For more than three years playing international championships, in the 2019 season, for Independiente del Valle, Jhon Sánchez was crowned champion of Conmebol Sudamericana, even scoring one of the goals of the Ecuadorian team in the victory by 3-1 over Colon ( ARG) in the big decision. In the victorious trajectory of international competition, the striker still had an assist and shook the net twice more, against Corinthians and Independiente (ARG).

Analyzed and approved by the technical committee, Jhon Sánchez arrives in Brazil in the next few days to resolve the bureaucratic procedures for a work visa and to finalize his transfer. Vasco da Gama received recent medical examinations from Independiente del Valle, and the athlete will undergo a review before joining the group led by coach Lisca.

NEW REINFORCEMENT DATA SHEET

Full name: Jhon Jairo Sánchez Enríquez

Surname: Jhon Sanchez

Birth date: 07/30/1999 (22 years old)

Birthplace: Blanket (EQU)

Height: 1.75m

Position: Attacker

Clubs: Manta (EQU), Independiente del Valle (EQU) and Vasco da Gama.”