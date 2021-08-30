Vasco performances: Lisca bet, Caio Lopes is the best, and Leandro Castan returns very well to the team | Vasco

The best in the field. Tackle leader, aged five, participated in building the game very well as well. In addition to the great goal, he made a beautiful table with Pec at the beginning of the second stage, which almost ended in a beautiful goal. Grade: 8.0

1 of 2 Caio Lopes celebrates his goal in Vasco vs Ponte Preta — Photo: André Durão Caio Lopes celebrates his goal in Vasco x Ponte Preta — Photo: André Durão

Well in the technical part, with a great rate of hitting passes and a lot of combativeness, he was fundamental for the leadership. With screams from the first to the last minute, he helped the team to maintain concentration until the end.

Grade: 7.0

On the right side of midfield, it was another to talk a lot. He participated too much in the game, scored a goal and helped both offensively and defensively. Nice acting.

Grade: 7.5

The ball didn’t make it very far, but it wasn’t one of the most brilliant performances. He reached eight games without scoring, and the proof that the stage is not good was when he took a shot from Caio Lopes from the direction of the goal, obviously unintentionally. The fundamental participation in the play of the first goal is positive.

Grade: 5.0

A Voz da Torcida – João Almirante: “Vasco played a game to bring hope”