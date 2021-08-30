Vegan chocolate mousse, learn this delicious recipe

Top Stories Eggplant stuffed with chicken: learn how to prepare this delicious recipe

This Sunday, August 29, Cozinha & Recipes brings you step by step vegan chocolate mousse. So, you’ll be able to make a delicious dessert for when you’re in the mood for a sweet, without the need for animal products.

So, schedule yourself, because it takes approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes to have 4 to 8 servings. This recipe is ideal after lunch with family or friends in your home.

Learn how to make vegan chocolate mousse

Chocolate mousse is one of the wonderful desserts that everyone loves. For those with food restrictions or vegans, therefore, we’ve separated a specific recipe from vegan chocolate mousse. Here we inform you the step by step that can be followed without any difficulty. Check it out!

recipe ingredients

1 pack of almond milk;

1 vegan dark chocolate;

5 ml of vanilla extract.

Beforehand, to make the vegan chocolate mousse, it is necessary to place the milk container inside a small saucepan. Then heat over medium heat and mix so it doesn’t burn or cream. So, continue heating until it almost boils and immediately remove from heat.

After that, add the chocolate and continue mixing until it is completely melted and practically creamy. Add the remaining chocolate in two portions so that it is integrated, then add the vanilla extract.

Finally, divide the mixture into the pots to consume and refrigerate for approximately 4 hours. Finally, remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving and get ready to try a delicious recipe.

consumption suggestion

Our consumption suggestion for the vegan chocolate mousse it’s at the end of your meal with a perfect dessert. In addition, you can complement it with a fruit on top or even a vegan whipped cream that is very worthwhile.

