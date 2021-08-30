Vibra Energia, ex-BR Distribuidora, announces joint venture for the sale of ethanol with Copersucar

Vibra Energia (BRDT3), formerly BR Distribuidora, informed its shareholders and the market in general that it signed, on August 29, with Copersucar, binding documents with the objective of creating a Joint Venture that will act as an Ethanol Trading Company ( ECE). ECE will have an independent management structure and its own corporate governance. The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors on August 27, 2021, and is not subject to the rules contained in article 256 of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

Vibra will acquire from Copersucar shares representing 49.99% of ECE’s share capital for the amount of R$4.999 million, with Copersucar maintaining a 50.01% interest in a company that will be incorporated with share capital of R$10 million of reais, by regulatory determination.

After the proper approval of the operation by the competent authorities, for entry into operation, the shareholders will invest in the new company an additional R$ 440 million, in proportion to their participation. There will be no contribution of fixed assets from the partners.

Currently, VIBRA handles between 6 and 6.5 billion liters of ethanol in its distribution activity. Copersucar, on the other hand, is responsible for selling between 4.5 and 5 billion liters of ethanol produced by the plants linked to the Cooperative of Sugarcane, Sugar and Ethanol Producers of the State of São Paulo.

With the entry into operation of the JV, it will be responsible for acquiring the volume demanded by Vibra, as well as for outflowing the production from the Cooperative’s plants.

“With this, we understand that the total sales volumes expected for the JV will make it the largest ethanol trader in Brazil and one of the largest in the world,” said Vibra in a statement to the market.

ECE will be free to buy ethanol in the market and not only from the Cooperative’s plants, as well as being able to sell ethanol to other clients besides Vibra, including other distributors, in order to increase its capillarity and reach in the ethanol market. In addition, ECE becomes responsible for the ethanol import and export operations that are currently carried out by its shareholders.

The formation of the new ethanol trader should generate gains of scale that will enable greater competitiveness and different types of synergies in operations, through better operational controls, greater capacity to carry stock, constant monitoring and a broad view of all processes in the chain in time real, among others.

Vibra highlighted that this initiative is in line with the company’s ESG agenda, since this ethanol trader has the ambition of playing a relevant role in supporting the energy transition and decarbonization of the national light vehicle fleet.

The formalization of the partnership and the closing of the operation depends on the fulfillment of the usual conditions for transactions of this nature, including obtaining authorization from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE and the accreditation of ECE before the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP ).

Real Estate Fund

Vibra Energia also signed a memorandum of understanding with Prisma Capital for the creation of a real estate investment fund that will receive the company’s real estate investment, all fuel stations under the Petrobras flag, the company said on Monday.

According to Vibra, the operation encompasses the investment and management of a portfolio of up to 238 properties. The entry ‘valuation’ implicit in the transaction, according to the company, evaluates all properties at R$ 643.8 million.

The monetization will take place in three stages: first, with the contribution of properties by Vibra to the fund and the acquisition of 15% of the shares by Prisma; then, with direct sales to current service station operators; and finally, with the fund’s listing on the market and offering to investors and the general public.

(with Reuters)

