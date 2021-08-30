Vibra Energia: joint venture and FII make the company more competitive and allow for value creation, according to analysts

SAO PAULO – Vibra Energia (BRDT3), formerly BR Distribuidora, announced this Monday (30) a joint venture (JV) for the sale of ethanol with Copersucar and the creation of a real estate fund for gas stations.

For financial market analysts, the news is positive for the company. On the Stock Exchange, BRDT3 shares operated close to stability on Monday, with a 0.15% increase around 1:20 pm (Brasilia time), traded at R$27.16.

In Credit Suisse’s assessment, the joint venture should generate logistical synergies on the fuel distribution side of the business, as well as improve Vibra’s ethanol supply.

As informed by the company on Monday, Vibra will acquire from Copersucar shares representing 49.99% of the share capital of the ethanol trader (ECE) for around R$ 5 million, with Copersucar maintaining a 50.01 share. %, in a company that will be incorporated with share capital of R$ 10 million reais, by regulatory determination.

Credit Suisse has a recommendation performer (performance above the market average) for the company’s shares and target price of R$39, or potential for an increase of 44% compared to the close of Friday (27).

In a report, Morgan Stanley writes that Vibra’s management team has made efforts to make the company more competitive in terms of costs and market share.

For analysts, the JV encompasses these issues, with companies taking a more proactive stance in marketing ethanol with a significant amount of initial volumes, which can bring benefits of scale to the business.

The news is also evaluated as positive by Guide Investimentos. “We welcome the creation of the JV, due to the synergistic potential that must be created, through gains in scale, better operational controls and greater capacity to carry stock.”

Itaú BBA, in turn, assesses that the news is neutral for valuation, but positive for momentum. “We believe that ECE will provide a better view of one of Vibra’s highest cost components, as the joint venture will likely generate not only gains of scale, but also greater capacity to transport ethanol stocks, monitoring capabilities and more insight. a wide range of processes in the sugar and ethanol chain”, the analysts point out.

In addition, the announcement shows that the new management is leaving the “status quo”. BBA analysts also expect new announcements next Wednesday (1), when it’s the first Vibra Investor Day.

real estate fund

Another announcement made by the company on Monday concerns the creation of a real estate fund for gas stations under the Petrobras banner in partnership with Prisma Capital.

According to Vibra, the operation encompasses the investment and management of a portfolio of up to 238 properties.

The entry “valuation” implicit in the transaction, according to the company, evaluates all properties at R$ 643.8 million.

For Credit Suisse, the transaction allows the creation of value with better management of real estate contracts, as well as the possibility of future profitability with the fund listed on the stock exchange.

The initiative is also welcomed by the Morgan Stanley team, who see the change as enabling the divestment of non-core assets while helping to free up capital to increase shareholder returns as well as accelerate energy transition investments.

“We believe the creation of this real estate fund is an innovative way to allow Vibra to quickly monetize its property portfolio, which has been on the radar since the company’s IPO in late 2017,” the analysts write.

Morgan Stanley has a recommendation overweight (above the market average) for the company’s shares and target price of R$33, or potential increase of 22% compared to Friday’s closing. “Vibra’s management team is at full steam to transform the business into an improved capital structure”, he adds.

BBA, on the other hand, has an outperform recommendation for assets with a target price of R$34, or a potential increase of 25% compared to Friday’s closing.

