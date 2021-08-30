VIDEO: Large fire strikes 15-story building in Milan | World

reproduction Large fire hits 15-story building in Milan

This Sunday (29) a huge fire hits a 15-story building on via Antonini, on the southern outskirts of Milan, Italy, and affects practically the entire structure.

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said that so far there is no information on victims or injuries, but there are several ambulances and firefighters in the area. About 70 families live in the building, according to preliminary information.

“About 20 people left without any problems. Now the firefighters come from house to house, breaking down the doors to see if anyone was inside. We are sure that there was time to leave, but until confirmation arrives, we cannot be sure,” said Sala .

Dozens of ambulances and fire brigade vehicles are on site to help people who have already been evacuated from the building.

Currently, there are hundreds of people on the streets, including residents who managed to save themselves. Still no information about victims.

“We smelled the smoke and fled immediately. I didn’t think it was that serious,” a resident of the building, who fled from the 15th floor, told ANSA. “The fire department told me he would come out on the other side of my floor, where a boy lives who should have been saved.”

The structure, known as the Torre Moro, was completely engulfed in flames shortly after 5:30 pm (local time). A tall column of smoke can be seen for miles around the Famagusta area.

According to reports, the fire probably spread from the top floor, knocking down the windows and reaching the other apartments. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The facade of the structure was completely destroyed by flames, due to some explosions in the apartments. Nearby establishments, a Penny supermarket, a shoe store and a McDonald’s cafeteria, have not been affected so far.