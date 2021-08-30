Video: Police arrest suspect in the death of musician in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador | Rio de Janeiro

Suspect in the death of Sérgio Stamile was arrested by the DHCreproduction
Posted 29/08/2021 11:50 | Updated 08/29/2021 3:33 PM
Rio – One of those suspected of participating in the death of publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41, was arrested by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC). He was arrested on Avenida Francisco Bhering, in Ipanema, this Saturday. The second suspect, who would have given the victim a rear naked choke, remains at large. The crime took place in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, at dawn on the 10th. The two suspects are said to be homeless people.
According to investigations, the two men argued with the victim, suffocated her and stole her belongings, such as wallet and cell phone. Then they fled the scene.
Sérgio was reportedly left at home by his girlfriend, around 10:30 pm on the 9th, on Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, in Copacabana. He never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to the vicinity of the Park, where he often meditated. He reportedly headed towards the beach and, about three hours later, entered the Garota de Ipanema. Although the gates to the space are open at 6:00 am and closed at 5:00 pm daily, broken gates allow free access for regulars at any time.
Outburst on social network
Actress, singer and producer Carla Daniel, Sérgio Stamile’s girlfriend, spoke on social media. On her Instagram profile, she wrote this Sunday morning: “Let Justice be Done.” The outburst was made after the arrest of one of the suspects in the crime
Agents from the Crime Scene Group (Gelc) of the DHC carried out an investigation on the corpse still in Arpoador. The body showed lesions as if it had been dragged and was close to a rock with an approximate height of three meters. That region is a point of drug consumption and prostitution, especially during the night. He was taken to the Medico-Legal Institute (IML), and he was identified through papilloscopic forensics.
The autopsy report indicated the musician’s cause of death as undetermined. New complementary tests are being carried out on the victim’s blood to define what caused or contributed to the death.