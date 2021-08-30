Video: Police arrest suspect in the death of musician in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador | Rio de Janeiro



Suspect in the death of Sérgio Stamile was arrested by the DHC – Reproduction

Posted 29/08/2021 11:50 | Updated 08/29/2021 3:33 PM

Rio – One of those suspected of participating in the death of publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41, was arrested by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC). He was arrested on Avenida Francisco Bhering, in Ipanema, this Saturday. The second suspect, who would have given the victim a rear naked choke, remains at large. The crime took place in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, at dawn on the 10th. The two suspects are said to be homeless people.

Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, South Zone of Rio Reginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

According to investigations, the two men argued with the victim, suffocated her and stole her belongings, such as wallet and cell phone. Then they fled the scene.

The suspect who was arrested has a note for the crime of theft. The two suspects have already had warrants issued for the temporary arrest of the judicial duty this Saturday, the 28th. Sérgio was reportedly left at home by his girlfriend, around 10:30 pm on the 9th, on Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, in Copacabana. He never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to the vicinity of the Park, where he often meditated. He reportedly headed towards the beach and, about three hours later, entered the Garota de Ipanema. Although the gates to the space are open at 6:00 am and closed at 5:00 pm daily, broken gates allow free access for regulars at any time.

Outburst on social network

Actress, singer and producer Carla Daniel, Sérgio Stamile’s girlfriend, spoke on social media. On her Instagram profile, she wrote this Sunday morning: “Let Justice be Done.” The outburst was made after the arrest of one of the suspects in the crime

