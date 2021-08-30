Video: Police identified suspects in the death of musician in Garota de Ipanema Park by security camera | Rio de Janeiro



Sergio appears next to the two suspects – Reproduction

Sergio appears next to the two suspectsreproduction

Posted 29/08/2021 14:44 | Updated 08/29/2021 3:48 PM

THE DAY had access, helped police officers from the Capital Homicide Precinct (DHC) to identify two men suspected of participating in the death of publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41, in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio, at dawn on the last 10th. The equipment caught the victim entering the place, arguing with the homeless, who had suffocated him, and then had their belongings stolen by them, who then fled. Watch the videos: Cameras helped the Civil Police to unravel the death of musician Sérgio Stamile. #The day Credit: Disclosure pic.twitter.com/52gCiCVSY1 — Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) August 29, 2021 Rio – A monitoring camera, whichhad access, helped police officers from the Capital Homicide Precinct (DHC) to identify two men suspected of participating in the death of publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41, in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio, at dawn on the last 10th. The equipment caught the victim entering the place, arguing with the homeless, who had suffocated him, and then had their belongings stolen by them, who then fled. Watch the videos: The images show Sérgio entering the Park at around 1:34 am. Seven minutes later, he appears next to the two suspects. The homeless, who usually sleep in the region, would have made a joke with the musician, who did not like the provocation and responded harshly. Soon after, the recordings show Sérgio entering the local cave.

About five minutes later, the first suspect also appears in the footage entering the cave. Two minutes later, the second suspect follows him. At 1:54 am, the two suspects appear crouched, stealing Sergio’s wallet and cell phone. Then they flee the scene.

One of the suspects was arrested on Avenida Francisco Bhering, in Ipanema, and already has a note for the crime of robbery. He said that his partner, who is still at large, gave Sergio a rear-naked choke. Against the two, temporary arrest warrants were issued.

Sérgio would have entered through holes in the fences of the Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, which allow the entry of people even when the place is closed Reginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Sérgio was reportedly left at home by his girlfriend, around 10:30 pm on the 9th, on Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, in Copacabana. He never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to the vicinity of the Park where he often meditated. He reportedly headed towards the beach and, about three hours later, entered the Garota de Ipanema. Although the gates to the space are open at 6:00 am and closed at 5:00 pm daily, broken gates allow free access for regulars at any time. The body was found early in the morning by military police officers from the 23rd BPM (Leblon).

The autopsy report indicated the musician’s cause of death as undetermined. With the inconclusive report, complementary tests are being carried out on the victim’s blood to define what caused or contributed to the death.