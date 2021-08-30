Video: Police identified suspects in the death of musician in Garota de Ipanema Park by security camera | Rio de Janeiro

Sergio appears next to the two suspectsreproduction
Cameras helped the Civil Police to unravel the death of musician Sérgio Stamile.
The images show Sérgio entering the Park at around 1:34 am. Seven minutes later, he appears next to the two suspects. The homeless, who usually sleep in the region, would have made a joke with the musician, who did not like the provocation and responded harshly. Soon after, the recordings show Sérgio entering the local cave.
About five minutes later, the first suspect also appears in the footage entering the cave. Two minutes later, the second suspect follows him. At 1:54 am, the two suspects appear crouched, stealing Sergio’s wallet and cell phone. Then they flee the scene.
Sérgio was reportedly left at home by his girlfriend, around 10:30 pm on the 9th, on Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, in Copacabana. He never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to the vicinity of the Park where he often meditated. He reportedly headed towards the beach and, about three hours later, entered the Garota de Ipanema. Although the gates to the space are open at 6:00 am and closed at 5:00 pm daily, broken gates allow free access for regulars at any time. The body was found early in the morning by military police officers from the 23rd BPM (Leblon).
The autopsy report indicated the musician’s cause of death as undetermined. With the inconclusive report, complementary tests are being carried out on the victim’s blood to define what caused or contributed to the death.