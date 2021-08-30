Viewers panic as veteran reporter hit by wind and waves caused by Hurricane Ida live link – Monet

+



67-year-old reporter Al Roker is hit by waves caused by Hurricane Ida (Photo: youtube reproduction)

As if the scenes of the destruction trail left by Hurricane Ida weren’t shocking enough, veteran American TV meteorologist Al Roker left viewers hair-raising and fearful for their safety. The 67-year-old weather and weather expert made a brief appearance on a live link direct from New Orleans to NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’ show (see video at end of text), which soon began with Roker losing communication with your fellow bench.

If it was no longer able to protect the reporter from the violence of the waves, the full-body wetsuit wasn’t even effective in keeping him dry at all.

Veteran reporter Al Roker (Photo: Getty)

“I think we’ve lost communication,” Roker began, who quickly became unable to converse with anchor Chuck Todd. “It’s basically a 15-mile (24.14 km) wide F3 tornado,” said the meteorologist being lashed violently by wind and water. It didn’t take long for the video to go viral and receive the most varied comments, most fearing for Roker’s safety.

Many of them criticized the professional and the broadcaster, saying the news could very well be broadcast straight from the studio, without putting lives at risk. “Al Roker is 67 [anos] KKKK and NBC putting him in this robbery,” wrote one viewer. “It’s 2021. I don’t need to see Al Roker risking the life and life of his team to show me a hurricane. of him”, criticized another.

For his part, the reporter not only showed how safe he was – posting a video in which he removed the water that invaded the boots of his suit – but also criticized the comments of those who think he is too old to carry out the risky work. “Some people say, ‘He’s too old to do this.’ Hey guess what, fuck off! Try to keep up with me!” said the “weather boy. “I offered to come here. I’ve been doing this for 40 years. These young punks, I’ll go after them,” he joked. “I’ll drop them like a garbage bag,” he concluded.

