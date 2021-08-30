Volkswagen Taos: Why Cheaper SUV Version Is Best – 08/30/2021

Volkswagen started the Taos launch campaign for the most enhanced versions, Highline and Launch Edition. Now, it’s Comfortline’s turn, of entry. This is the option that makes the most sense on the line. And it’s not just because of the price.

The Taos Comfortline costs R$155,585 – it has maintained its value since the time of launch, two months ago. Highline has a table of R$ 182,385.

This difference of R$ 26,800 is justified by items such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive speed controller and leather-covered seats with electrical adjustments for the driver.

These are very important safety and comfort items. The good news is that Taos Comfortline can also receive them. The entry version has two optional packages, one with convenience equipment and the other with assistance.

The security package costs R$ 4,790 and the comfort, R$ 5,420. If the customer wants to equip the Taos Comfortline with both, the final price goes to R$165,795.

Even with all the options, the price of the Taos Comfortline is still R$ 16,590 less than the Highline. What explains all this difference?

Less important items

What weighs the most on the Taos Highline’s extra cost is one of the car’s highlights: the iQ Light anti-glare full-LED headlamps. It is an important item, as it brings both convenience (the high beam is automatic) and security (the lighting has a greater range).

On Comfortline, the headlights are made of LEDs, but without these technologies. The panel is digital only, while the top version is virtual and customizable.

In practice, although Highline’s panel is more technological, the features are similar. In Comfortline, you can also change the display mode, color of graphics and data projected in the center.

The incoming Taos also lacks driving modes, which alter engine, shift and steering responses. Through them, the SUV can have faster reactions or more restrained, to save fuel.

Another loss is the customizable internal lighting system. You can choose between different colors for the panel and door lights.

Why Taos Comforline Makes More Sense

The Taos Comfortline leaves the factory with important items. These include the induction smartphone charger and three C-type USB ports (two on the front and one on the back).

Another highlight is the VW Play multimedia center, with several native apps (Waze, Estapar, iFood, among others). The air conditioning has two temperature zones and the driver and front passenger seats have heating options.

It may seem like a useless item for Brazil, but it is far from it, depending on the region. On the cold days in the city of São Paulo between July and August, they made all the difference.

Optimum space for rear passengers and the 498-litre trunk, one of the best in its category, are also in the Comfortline version.

The entry option also shares with the top the 1.4 turbo engine and the six-speed automatic transmission. The mechanical assembly is identical.

The Taos Comforline comes, in the addition of the standard package with the options, with everything that is needed in a car of its category, and things that really make a difference in everyday life. There is comfort, space, safety and convenience.

Items like interior lighting, anti-glare headlights, customizable dashboard and driving modes are cool. In addition to very new technologies in cars in Brazil, they also have their value in everyday use.

But they are far from essential. Is it worth paying between R$ 16 thousand and R$ 26 thousand more for them? In my opinion, it’s not. I get the Taos Comfortline.