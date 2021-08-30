Want to watch Shang-Chi? Better to see (or review) these Marvel movies before

Are you excited to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings? So know that, before diving headlong into the movie that kicks off Marvel’s Phase 4 for real, you’d better watch some other productions that help you better understand the context of the story.

The film even makes sense on its own, but if you better understand the context of the Mandarin and its terrorist group, the Ten Rings, you will enjoy much better the feature that hits theaters this week.

So, take advantage of the fact that there is still time and already reserve some time to watch.

Ant Man

The film doesn’t give much hint of what will happen in Shang-Chi, but it does show some villains walking around Pym Technologies with Ten Rings tattoos. It’s indicative of how far this organization has come.

Iron Man 3

This is the most important of all. There were already some Ten Rings visuals in the Iron Man original as well (mainly at the beginning, when Tony Stark is captured), but this is where we meet Mandarin, leader of the group. Or almost that — since, in the movie, we find out that Ben Kingsley, who we thought was Mandarin, is just an actor. The Mandarin is not real and, in fact, Guy Pierce’s character, Aldrich Killian, is the mastermind behind the feats of the fake Mandarin. Part of that story will be in Shang-Chi.

All hail the king

This short film made available on Disney+ (how convenient, isn’t it?) was originally on Blu-ray from Thor the Dark World. It shows a journalist who goes to prison to interview Trevor Slattery (the real name of Ben Kingsley, the actor pretending to be Mandarin). It turns out that the real Mandarin wants to meet you. And, seven years after the release, fans are asking themselves: “Wait, so is there a real Mandarin?” Yes, it exists and you can get to know it in Shang-Chi.

Marvel Studio Legends

On September 1st Disney+ will add a new episode of Marvel Studio Legends, which explains their productions. The next one will be, guess what, about the Ten Rings.