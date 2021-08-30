Warmed up! Lighter version of PS5 disassembled and shows problems with heat dissipation

Update (08/29/2021) – FM

Sony, without fanfare, presented a revised version of the PlayStation 5 with a lighter design and new base screw for variants with and without physical media player. The model began hitting Japanese and Australian stores last week under a different technical name, making it easier to distinguish between the original versions. The new PS5 (CFI-1100B) weighs three hundred grams less than the standard model, and for that, some features — hitherto unknown — had to be sacrificed to bring a less robust platform. O youtuber Austin Evans elaborated the disassembly of the console, exposing a downside in your new heat dissipation system.





Comparing the models for digital media, despite having identical fans, Evans noted that the new version of the PlayStation 5 has a significantly reduced cooling plate in dimensions, which contributed to its average temperature in performance tests being above average. The detail led to a difference of 3º C — 55º C on the new model and 52º C on the original model. Although it is not expressive in the first experience — even if in an environment with a temperature measured at 24º C — it could cause performance drop — according to the enthusiast himself — on a console that is already experiencing overheating issues. Not everything is disadvantageous — in addition to being lighter, the fan noise in the new version is slightly lower: 42.1 dB in the new variant and 43.5 dB in the original PS5. For those looking for a quieter option, the newly launched model can be a good alternative.





Tech

24 Aug



economy and market

23 Aug

Despite the heat dissipation design changes, the console aesthetics are identical. Other specs seem to remain unchanged, such as the SoC Oberon and its processing with Zen 2 architecture and 10.28 TFLOPS RDNA 2 GPU — performance that, in practice, should prove equivalent or inferior in the model with reduced heat release.

Update (08/23/2021) – GS

New PS5 version, lighter and with revised base screw, starts to hit stores

At the end of July, we found that Sony was working on a revised version of the PS5 without the physical media reader, which would make the console around 300 grams lighter, as well as having a new base screw, which would make it easier to install the accessory. This week, some Australian users reported on the internet that new versions of the console have already hit the market, confirming previous information. The new version features model code CFI-1102A, while the previous version was CFI-1000. It is not yet known which components Sony has removed and changed to make the console lighter, but the change will be implemented in versions with and without physical media player. As we can see in the images below, the new screw eliminates the need for a screwdriver to install the console base, with the user only having to tighten the screw manually.





Even with the base screw change, users will still need a screwdriver to open the compartment that holds the additional M.2 SSD, which was recently enabled thanks to a beta update to the system software. What did Sony change to make the console lighter?

Original text – 07/20/2021

New version of PS5 Digital is 300 grams lighter and gains revision on base screw

The PS5 may be in short supply in stores, both in the version with physical media reader and the version without a reader, however, Sony seems to be modifying the design of the digital version of the console, making it lighter. According to documentation discovered in Japan, Sony presented the manual for a new model (CFI-1100B), which is 300 grams lighter than the previous one, as well as having a more malleable base screw.





Tech

19 Jul



Tech

19 Jul

For now it is not clear whether the new version has any other changes, as on the outside, it looks identical to the previous one.