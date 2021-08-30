Welcome to Raccoon City’ has official images released

With the promise of loyalty to the original games, ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘ had its official images released exclusively on IGN, revealing the protagonists’ visuals.

In them, we can see Leon S. Kennedy (advance game), Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Brad Vickers (Nathan Dales) and Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper).

Besides them, Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa), daughter of the Spencer Mansion architect, also appears with her deformed look, after suffering experiences especially from Dr. William Birkin.

The premiere is scheduled for November 24th.

Once considered the expanding home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City has become a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s exodus has turned the city into a lost land… With something evil brewing beneath the surface.

And when that evil is unleashed, the population will be changed forever… With that, a small group of survivors must band together to survive the night and discover the truth behind Umbrella.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the idea is that the film will be an adaptation of the origin story with faithful ties to the classic survival horror games of the franchise. This story takes place in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City.