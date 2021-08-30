Welcome to Raccoon City reveals first images

the franchise resident Evil will win one reboot to the cinemas. In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Capcom’s game will get an update with new characters and a new storyline. And this Monday (30), the IGN website revealed the official synopsis and the first images of the production. Check out:

Welcome to Raccoon City: Resident Evil Reboot Releases First Images 1 of 3

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts (deep fear), the new movie is based on the first two games resident Evil, which chronicles how Raccoon City went from an industrial city to a dying Midwestern city after the T-Virus outbreak. In an interview with the website, Roberts told how the concept was conceived.

“This movie really had nothing to do with the previous franchise. It was about going back to the games and creating a movie that was much more of a horror movie than the sci-fi action type of previous movies. I was extremely influenced, in particular, by the remake of the second game and really wanted to capture the atmosphere-soaked tone that it had.“, said.

Also according to what he told the site, seventies movies like The Exorcist, The illuminated, Winter of Blood in Venice and Assault on the 13th DP helped to develop the ideal atmosphere for the production.

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Kaya Scodelario (Killer Predators) plays Claire Redfield, the game’s protagonist Resident Evil 2. Beside her will also be Hannah John-Kamen (Ant Man and the Wasp) like Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (The Flash) like Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, advance game (Zombieland: Shoot Twice) like Leon Kennedy and Neal McDonough (yellowstone) as William Birkin.

The film is scheduled to premiere on November 24, in the United States.