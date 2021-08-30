What are the worst food combinations for health? Nutritionist lists 5 villains

A very common combination for desserts, combining milk products with refined sugar requires balance. The nutritionist guarantees that sweets do not need to be excluded, but care is needed. “It does not mean that it is bad for everyone, but for the majority of the population, yes”, he observes. “Lactose is a type of sugar that attacks the lining of the stomach and intestine, causing discomfort. White sugar is inflammatory. When you put the two together, it empowers. the effects”