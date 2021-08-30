what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing last Friday with a high of 1.65%, at 120,678 points, it opened lower and fell 0.17% near 9:22 this Monday (30), while the dollar rose 0.36%, at R$5.2186.

In the US, the 100 futures traded up 0.09%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.07% and 0.11%, respectively. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ), the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, fell 0.16% in the American pre-market.

Brazil recorded 298 new deaths by Covid-19 this Sunday, in addition to 13,210 new cases, informed the Ministry of Health. In total, there are 579,308 deaths in the country caused by the coronavirus, while the number of cases reached 20,741,815.

The escalation of political tension led the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) to lead a manifesto with the participation of 200 other associations for the balance between the three powers. “Civil society expects, and the moment demands, serenity, dialogue, political and institutional pacification, and, above all, a focus on such urgent reforms”, points out the statement according to the newspaper O Globo.

The controversy begins when Banco do Brasil (SA:) and Caixa Econômica Federal threaten to leave the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), after the entity’s adhesion to the manifesto, according to the column by Lauro Jardim. The understanding of public banks, according to sources, is that Febraban is taking a political stance, and government-controlled BB and Caixa disagree with the attitude.

President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes allegedly gave the approval for this decision by the two banks. The chairman of the Financial Oversight and Control Committee of the Chamber, Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), said he will present a request to hear Guedes, Pedro Guimarães, the president of Caixa, and Fausto Ribeiro, the president of BB, about the departure of Febraban.

News of the day

IGP-M – The prices of raw materials cooled and the General Market Price Index () slowed the increase to 0.66% in August, from 0.78% in July, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). With the result of August, the index started to accumulate high of 31.12% in 12 months.

Open banking – The Central Bank readjusted the Open Banking schedule and changed the start date of the 3rd phase, the implementation of the sharing of the Pix payment transaction initiation service, from August 30th to October 29th, 2021.

Energy – With the advance of the water crisis and concern about the impact of energy prices on inflation, the Ministry of Economy proposed that the red flag be revised to a value between R$ 14 and R$ 15 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed , effective between September and May. The argument is to maintain a higher level to allow time to rebuild the reservoirs. Aneel, on the other hand, suggested a higher value, around R$ 25 per 100 kWh, until December this year, with the possibility of returning to the current R$ 9.49 in January.

Campos Neto – After the STF confirmed the autonomy of the Central Bank, the institution’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, made a speech more aligned with the government. He said that the current numbers do not show the deterioration of the fiscal scenario – repeating that there is a difference between the perception with noise and reality – and even returned to the narrative that the rise in prices is “temporary”.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Hamilton Mourão, Vice President, Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Senate, Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber of Deputies; and Luiz Fux, President of the STF; Meeting with Deputy Francisco Junior (PSD/GO), President of the Roman Catholic Mixed Parliamentary Front, and Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, Archbishop of Brasília; Meeting with Fernando Azevedo, Minister of State for Defense, Squadron Admiral Ilques Barbosa Júnior, Army General Edson Leal Pujol and Air Lieutenant Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal; Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes; Meeting with the head of the Special Advisory on Institutional Relations, Esteves Colnago.

Campos Neto – Meeting, via videoconference, with representatives of Shell Brasil Petróleo, in São Paulo, to discuss institutional matters.

corporate news

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras sold its 93.7% stake in Breitener Energética, in Amazonas, to Breitener Holding Participações, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceiba Energy. The sale value is R$304 million.

The company’s shareholders also reappointed seven members of the board of directors, all appointed by the Union, and elected a candidate nominated by minority shareholders, during a general meeting last Friday. With the election, Petrobras will have a total of three members appointed by minority shareholders, seven appointed by the Union and one by workers, considering the seats that were not at stake in this meeting

Ambev (SA:) – Zé Delivery, Ambev’s cold drink delivery application, made 29 million deliveries in the first half of this year, surpassing the 27 million made in 2020. The application is present in more than 200 cities.

CCR (SA:) – According to a weekly report, on the highways, total traffic grew 21.6% between August 20th and 26th since this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 14.1%. In the accumulated result for the year through August 26, the movement increased by 17% (consolidated) and 11.7% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

Petrobras and Eneva (SA:) – Petrobras and Eneva informed the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) that they found gas fluids in the Campos and Parnaíba basins.

Unify (SA:) – Unifique closed the purchase of portfolios with 16 thousand fiber optic network customers from providers Cristiano Holdefer & Cia, Vilmar da Silva Ltda and Alexandre da Cunha & Cia, in Joinville (SC). The total acquisition price is R$40 million, and also includes assets involved in the transaction and obligations assumed.

Vibra Energy – The board of directors of Vibra Energia, formerly BR Distribuidora (SA:), approved this Friday the third issue of debentures by the company, in the total amount of R$ 800 million. According to Vibra, the debentures will have a ten-year term from the issue date, maturing on September 11, 2031.

Klabin (SA:) – This Monday, Klabin began operations for the first stage of the Puma II project, at the industrial unit in Ortigueira (PR). This first stage included the construction of a main fiber line for the production of unbleached pulp, integrated with a kraftliner and white kraftliner paper machine (white top liner) with a capacity of 450 thousand tons per year.