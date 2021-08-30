Why is WHO opposed to the third dose of covid-19 vaccine? – Health

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has been publicly opposed to the application of a booster dose gives vaccine Against the Covid-19 at this time, a measure that has been adopted by different countries in recent weeks, including Brazil. The main reason is the defense of equity in the distribution of doses between different areas of the planet, and not health risks for those who take the injections. The general director of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus he even said that the measure is “unfair” while many people remain unprotected in less developed nations.

In early August, the organization asked countries to postpone the start of the third dose. “We understand the concern of governments to protect their populations from the Delta variant (strain originally identified in India and most transmissible), but we cannot accept that countries that have used the majority of the vaccine supply are using it even more, while the most vulnerable populations in the world remain unprotected,” said Adhanom.

At the time, he mentioned that more than 80% of vaccine doses were used in high- and middle-income countries, which together represent less than half of the world’s population. In addition, he warned that there are poorer nations with only about 2% full vaccination coverage.

The WHO Director-General has also pointed out that if vaccination rates do not increase globally, new, stronger variants of the covid-19 virus could emerge. Hence, the donation of doses by rich countries.

Among the reasons mentioned, there is also the insufficiency of scientific evidence on the need for reinforcement, especially for the population that is not from a risk group. The application of the third dose was adopted in different countries, such as Chile, Israel, Germany and Uruguay, with different priorities.

In African countries, only about 2.4% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule. According to the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, new donations of 117 million doses are expected in the coming months, but an additional 34 million are needed for the continent to reach 10% coverage. Also recently, the organization asked Janssen to stop shipping vaccines it produces in South Africa to rich countries on other continents.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health announced the start of booster doses for September 15. Some places that are with the advanced campaign, such as São Luís, anticipated the measure and started the third dose vaccination. The State of São Paulo plans to start applying this booster dose on September 6th. / WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE AND REUTERS AGENCIES