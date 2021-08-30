Williams defends F1 decision and thrills with result: “Podium is podium”

Drivers had minimal and very critical visibility on the way back to the track (Photo: Williams Racing)

Sergio Pérez crashes a Red Bull car on his way back to the pits for the start of the Belgian GP (Video: F1)

What happened in Belgium? Most opinions are critical of the way the race direction acted throughout the rainy day at Spa-Francorchamps. But there are those who defend, too, especially those who ended up doing very well. It was the case of Jost Capito, sports manager at Williams, who thrilled the result.

With the lack of a real race – there were only three laps under the safety car – George Russell finished in second place and took the podium. Williams’ first podium, by the way, since Lance Stroll at the 2017 Azerbaijani GP and the first after the end of the Garagista Era for the Grove team.

“The weather conditions were so bad that it was impossible to do a normal race. They did everything possible to guarantee the safety of the drivers and have a final result”, he said.

George Russell took the podium (Photo: Williams)

“At the end of the day, a podium is a podium. It’s deserved. The team did a fantastic job and it would be disappointing if there was no race. They worked hard, we are improving from race to race. This comes at the right time”, concluded.

Not only did Russell have a great result, but Nicholas Latifi finished in ninth place. After a long period without any points, Williams scored with both drivers in the last two races and now have 20 in the championship, virtually securing eighth place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Formula 1 stops quickly and returns as early as next weekend, in Zandvoort, in the return of the Dutch GP to the calendar after an absence of 36 years. The final race took place in 1985 and represented Niki Lauda’s last F1 victory.

