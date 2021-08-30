Willian hits Corinthians after terminating Arsenal’s contract; check the details

Coming from three consecutive victories in the Brazilian championship, O Corinthians hit his fourth impact signing in this transfer window. After Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes, it’s Willian’s turn to establish a bond with Timão. According to ESPN Brasil reporter Flávio Ortega, only bureaucratic details separate him from the Alvinegro team.









What remains is to settle the termination with Arsenal to be confirmed, which should happen this Monday (30). The club was waiting for the end of the window to see if any proposals came for Willian, something that didn’t happen. Revealed by Corinthians, he returns to Parque São Jorge after 14 years working in European football.

The attacking midfielder played for four clubs in Europe: Shakhtar Donetsk, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea and Arsenal. For the Blues and the Ukrainian team, the best numbers. At Shakhtar, there are 221 games and 36 goals. At Stamford Bridge, Willian played a total of 399 matches, and scored 63 goals.

Information from reporter Flávio Ortega (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)



Coach Sylvinho wins an option for the side of the field, being able to assemble a team that has Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto in midfield, and Róger Guedes, Willian and Jô in attack. For that to happen, it is likely that names like Roni, Adson and Gustavo Mosquito will have the status of reserves.

Timão is in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, and saw the distance to the G4 decrease, with RB Bragantino’s draw against Atlético-MG, in Bragança Paulista. Sylvinho’s men still harbor hopes of fighting for the title, especially after the recent signings.