Willian makes a deal with Corinthians and will sign a contract until the end of 2023 – 08/29/2021

Attacking midfielder Willian is back at Corinthians after more than a decade playing in European football. In the last few hours, the player reached an agreement with Arsenal and will sign his contract termination tomorrow (30). With that, you will be free to close with the Parque São Jorge club. The bond will be valid until the end of the 2023 season.

Revealed in the Corinthians youth categories, Willian managed to end negotiations with Arsenal after days of conversation. The Brazilian was dissatisfied with the London club, which had promised him an ambitious project to regain prominence in English football, but did not even qualify for the Champions League this season and started the current edition of the Premier League badly. The information was released by ‘ESPN Brazil’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

At first, the athlete’s project was to remain in Europe, but Corinthians’ interest in having the player weighed in his decision. The club presented a long-term proposal, with Willian being the symbol of the moment of reconstruction of Alvinegro headed by president Duilio Monteiro Alves. The contract numbers are kept confidential, but people involved in the negotiation ensure the numbers are high.

Tomorrow, Arsenal will announce the contract termination with Willian. As a result, the attacking midfielder leaves for São Paulo to undergo medical examinations and sign with Corinthians until the end of 2023, just when President Duilio’s term ends. Behind the scenes, the Parque São Jorge club sees the signing of the player as a victory in the ball market.

Willian’s arrival is the sixth hiring of this board, which spent the first seven months of the year without making any changes in the market. In recent weeks, Corinthians also hit with Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes, Carlos Miguel and João Pedro.