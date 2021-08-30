Willian terminates with Arsenal and is scheduled to travel to Brazil to seal the deal

O Corinthians is getting closer and closer to announcing the arrival of another big boost for the current season.

According to information from João Castelo-Branco, a reporter for the channels ESPN, attacking midfielder Willian signed his contract termination with the Arsenal this Monday, it will travel to Brazil on Tuesday night and arrive in the country on Wednesday morning (September 1st), a date that still marks Corinthians’ anniversary, to seal the negotiation with Alvinegro once and for all.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Last Saturday (28), reporter Flávio Ortega and presenter Bruno Vicari, both from the channels Disney, anticipated that there was a previous agreement between Corinthians and Willian and were just waiting for Arsenal’s decision to accept the end of the contract with the 33-year-old Brazilian.

In England, Brazilians earned around 100,000 pounds (BRL 730,000) a week. The São Paulo club has everything prepared to announce the new hire, another one of the “heavy names”. Midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto and striker Róger Guedes have already arrived at the club.

Timon was just one of the clubs that probed Willian’s situation, hearing his desire to leave Arsenal. But nobody came forward with concrete proposals. Therefore, the player’s desire to stay in Europe had to be changed.