Willian’s wife publishes a photo of him wearing a Corinthians shirt as a child and cheers up the crowd | corinthians

Vanessa Martins, wife of attacking midfielder Willian, cheered Corinthians fans even more by publishing a photo of the still small player wearing Timão’s shirt at the end of Sunday night and writing some sayings that lead to understand that the player’s destiny will be even the club.

– God always in command! The Lord will protect you from all evil; he will protect your life! The Lord will take care of your arrival and departure, now and always – wrote Vanessa, whose Instagram profile has more than 84 thousand followers.

Corinthians forwarded the agreement with Willian, from Arsenal, and may announce the signing soon. The 33-year-old has verbal agreement to a contract until the end of 2023.

Willian and Corinthians are awaiting the termination of their contract with Arsenal this Monday. There is a hurry, as the transfer window for Brazil closes today.

People close to the player already go around the Timon for sure. Severino Vieira da Silva, his father, published a series of photos on Instagram exalting the relationship between the family and the club. This Saturday, Willian himself posted an image watching the game against Grêmio, but it was deleted shortly after.

Timão presented a proposal for the player, which prioritized staying in Europe, but has not yet received other offers. Thus, the return to the heart club, in which it was revealed, became an alternative.

The player has a relationship with the London club for another two years, but has already announced that he does not wish to remain.

While not defining Willian’s situation, Corinthians prepares the announcement of yet another reinforcement: right-back João Pedro. The 24-year-old player, who belongs to Porto, Portugal, has already undergone medical examinations and is waiting to settle bureaucratic details before signing a loan contract for a season. Striker Róger Guedes was announced on Friday.