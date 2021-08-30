Windows 10 will tell you if a PC is compatible with Windows 11; know how

Windows 11 minimum requirements are a pretty tumultuous topic for Microsoft these days and one of the most recurring questions is: can my computer run Windows 11? To settle the question, users can turn to the PC Compatibility Check app, however, a trial version of Windows 10 suggests, the system’s own update mechanism — Windows Update — will also serve that purpose.

While the application gives an accurate diagnosis about compatibility (or what causes it to be lacking), Windows Update lets you know if your PC is ready for Win 11 soon. If required components are detected, the following text will appear in the section:

“Good news: Your computer meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. The availability period may vary as we make it ready for you. Note: Some Windows 10 features are not available in Windows 11. Some apps and functions may have additional demands.”

Added compatibility notice to the right of Windows Update update information (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

As suggested by the Windows Latest website, which first released this news, this alert appears for members of the Windows Insider program who test previews of Windows 10 updates. Along with the message, MS has attached links to articles and news related to the new OS.

The novelty isn’t as good as Microsoft’s own app, but it’s efficient enough to let Windows 10 users rest easy about PC compatibility without having to open the dedicated app for it. It is unclear, however, whether the warning is a feature in testing that will eventually reach the general public or whether it is just a way MS found to encourage the migration of testers to channels of the next version of the system.

Windows 11 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s likely to arrive in October this year, initially on new computers. The update for those who want to migrate from Windows 10 should only be released in 2022. To officially test it, you need to register with your Microsoft account in the Windows Insider program.

Source: Windows Latest