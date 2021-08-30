with 5 podiums in the day, Brazil follows in 6th place

On the sixth day of competitions at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Brazil won five medals (four in athletics and one in table tennis) this Monday with the gold medals of Claudiney Batista, in the discus throw in the F56 class, and Elizabeth Gomes on also on the F51/52/53 disc release. As a bonus, the Brazilian still broke his world record by reaching the 45.59m mark. Gomez set a new record by hitting 17.62m in the final.







Elizabeth Gomes breaks the world record and wins the gold medal in Tokyo Wander Roberto CPB Photo: Wander Roberto

With the victories of Claudiney and Elizabeth Gomes, in Tokyo, Brazil reached the 12th gold medal in this edition of the Paralympics, with only one more left for the country to reach 100 Paralympic gold medals.





Claudiney Batista celebrates gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games Miriam Jeske CPB Photo: Miriam Jeske / CPB

Elizabeth Gomes won gold in the F51/52/53 disc release event. The Brazilian achieved the 15.68m mark on the first attempt and secured first place in the F52 class.

Vinicius Rodrigues was silver in the 100m sprint in the T63 category this Monday morning, as well as Alessandro Rodrigo in the F11 shot, for the visually impaired.

In table tennis, Bruna Alexandre, in class 10, lost to the Australian of Chinese origin Qian Yang, by 3 sets to 1 (partials of 11/13, 11/6, 7/11 and 9/11), and won silver

The country had dropped to eighth place the day before, but went on to boast 30 podiums in the Japanese capital and climbed two places in the top 10. And finishing the big event in the top ten group is the main goal set by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee ( CPB) in Tokyo.

Check out the Tokyo Paralympic Games medal table: countries diamonds silverware Bronze Total 1st China 54 35 30 119 2nd Great Britain 26 20 22 68 3rd Russian Olympic Committee 19 11 31 61 4th USA 18 19 12 49 5th Ukraine 12 27 15 54 6th Brazil 12 8 15 35 7th Australia 11 17 14 42 8th Italy 10 11 13 34 9th Netherlands 10 8 6 24 10th Azerbaijan 9 0 4 13 11th Spain 6 11 3 20 12th Iran 5 5 1 11 13th Uzbekistan 5 4 6 15 14th Belarus 5 1 1 7 15th France 4 8 16 28 16th Japan 4 5 11 20 17th Israel 4 two 1 7 18th Germany 3 3 9 15 19th Poland 3 3 7 13 20th Hungary 3 two two 7 21st Mexico 3 1 5 9 22nd Nigeria 3 1 two 6 23rd Belgium 3 0 4 7 24th Jordan 3 0 1 4 25th Colombia two 4 7 13

Brazil is one gold medal away from the centenary mark of gold medals in the history of the Paralympic Games, now counting 99 in total.

And since the Beijing-2008 Games, Brazil finishes the Paralympics in the top 10, which in Tokyo continues to be led soaringly by China, now owner of 119 medals, being 54 gold, 35 silver and 30 bronze. Second place, in turn, remains in the hands of Great Britain, with 68 podiums, 26 of which are golden.

The third place was taken by the Russian Olympic Committee, with 61 medals, 19 of which were gold. The United States dropped one position and went to fourth with 18 diamonds.

Ukraine remains fifth with 54 medals and Brazil remains in sixth place with 35 in total: 12 golds, 8 silvers and 15 bronzes.

Australia has moved up one position to seventh. Italy, from ninth position the day before, climbed a notch. Next is Holland and completing the top-10 is Azerbaijan. Host Japan is in 16th place.