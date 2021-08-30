With a goal scored by rookie Diego Costa, Atltico seeks a draw with Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino and Atltico faced each other this Sunday (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) The anxiety for Diego Costa’s debut seems to have been justified. Star of Spanish football in recent seasons, the 32-year-old forward left the bench on Sunday night to make his debut in style: with a great goal that guaranteed Atltico a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Bragantino, in a disputed match at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Nathan Silva, against, did it for the owners of the house.

With the result, Atltico remains in the lead, but sees the advantage over second-placed Palmeiras drop to four points. The team from Minas Gerais has 39, against 35 for the São Paulo team. Red Bull Bragantino third, with 34.

Atltico will have a period of two weeks until the next game. Coach Cuca’s commandos only return to the field on September 12 (Sunday), at 4 pm, against Fortaleza. The game will take place at the Castle, in the capital of Cear, and is valid for the 20th round – the first of the returno.

The duel with Grmio, for the 19th round, was postponed and still has no date set. The change in the calendar is an adaptation of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to prevent teams with athletes called up by Brazil to play in the qualifiers – such as Atltico, with Everson, Guilherme Arana and Hulk – from being understaffed.

Red Bull Bragantino, on the other hand, plays the final round of the first round on the September 7 holiday (Tuesday). The team is going to Porto Alegre to face Internacional in a match scheduled for 9:30 pm, in Beira-Rio.

high intensity

Red Bull Bragantino vs Atltico: see match photos

There is no description for this image or gallery Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino started the round as leader and fourth place, respectively. And the expectation for a good match between two of the best teams in the competition was fulfilled.

Intense from the first touch of the ball, the teams – each with their own mechanisms – had a great first half. High marks, fast touches and a lot of speed marked the game of both teams.

Even away from home, Atltico was better. The team from Alvinegro smothered the opponent and submitted 12 times in the initial stage – head, right leg, left-handed, inside and outside the area.

But Red Bull Bragantino was more effective. The three conclusions in the first half of the game were enough. On minute 15, Cuello was thrown onto Mariano’s back, on the right side of the Athletic defense. The attacker dodged the opposing full-back and crossed low to the back.

The pass came close to a small area. Defender Nathan Silva got ahead of goalkeeper Everson and tried to cut to the end line, but the ball took an unexpected path, hit the crossbar and entered.

Nothing changed at the start of the second half – neither the teams’ formations nor the alvinegra pressure. Opportunities were created, but the equalizer insisted on not leaving.

And when aim is lacking, the best way out is to bet on a scorer. And that’s what Cuca did: he put rookie Diego Costa on the field in the 14th minute in place of Eduardo Vargas. Keno also entered – in Savarino’s place. With the changes, Hulk got out of command of the attack and was moved to the right wing (but always moving to the middle).

With the changes, however, the pressure from the Atlantic cooled. Red Bull Bragantino continued to retreat, but began to suffer less and take danger in the rare counterattacks they could pull. When defeat seemed certain, the rookie’s star shone. On minute 39, Eduardo Sasha made a good individual play and crossed to Diego Costa. The center forward hit the first, volley, and scored a goal to tie and give final numbers to the game: 1 to 1. Fair result for a team that was much better than the opponent.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 1 X 1 ATLTICO

Red Bull Bragantino

Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Fabrcio Bruno and Edimar (Luan Cndido, 37′ of the 2nd T); Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Vitinho, in the 25′ of the 2nd T); Artur (Natan, 38′ of 2nd T), Cuello (Helinho, 29′ of 2nd T) and Alerrandro (Jan Hurtado, 30′ of 2nd T)

technician: Maurcio Barbieri

athletic

Everson; Mariano (Eduardo Sasha, 30′ of the 2nd T), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tch Tch, Matas Zaracho (Nathan, at 38′ of the 2nd T) and Nacho Fernndez (Guga, at 38′ of the 2nd T); Savarino (Keno, 14′ of the 2nd), Vargas (Diego Costa, 14′ of the 2nd) and Hulk

technician: Cuca

Reason: 18th round of the Brazilian Championship

date and time: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 8:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragana Paulista (SP)

goals: Nathan Silva (against), at 15′ of the 1st T (BGT); Diego Costa, 39′ of the 2nd T (ATL)

yellow cards: Jadsom, at 25′, Lo Ortiz, at 41′, and Aderlan, at 42′ in the 2nd T (BGT); Tch Tch, at 30′ of the 1st T, Eduardo Sasha, at 43′, Matheus Mendes, at 44′, and Nathan, at 45′ of the 2nd T (ATL)

referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Klber Lcio Gil (FIFA/SC) and Thiago Henrique Netto Corra Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)