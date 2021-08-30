With a goal scored by rookie Diego Costa, Atltico seeks a draw with Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino and Atltico faced each other this Sunday (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

The anxiety for Diego Costa’s debut seems to have been justified. Star of Spanish football in recent seasons, the 32-year-old forward left the bench on Sunday night to make his debut in style: with a great goal that guaranteed Atltico a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Bragantino, in a disputed match at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Nathan Silva, against, did it for the owners of the house.

With the result, Atltico remains in the lead, but sees the advantage over second-placed Palmeiras drop to four points. The team from Minas Gerais has 39, against 35 for the São Paulo team. Red Bull Bragantino third, with 34.

Atltico will have a period of two weeks until the next game. Coach Cuca’s commandos only return to the field on September 12 (Sunday), at 4 pm, against Fortaleza. The game will take place at the Castle, in the capital of Cear, and is valid for the 20th round – the first of the returno.

The duel with Grmio, for the 19th round, was postponed and still has no date set. The change in the calendar is an adaptation of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to prevent teams with athletes called up by Brazil to play in the qualifiers – such as Atltico, with Everson, Guilherme Arana and Hulk – from being understaffed.

Red Bull Bragantino, on the other hand, plays the final round of the first round on the September 7 holiday (Tuesday). The team is going to Porto Alegre to face Internacional in a match scheduled for 9:30 pm, in Beira-Rio.

high intensity

