With gas on the rise, see how drivers manage to fill up

O liter of gasoline at almost R$7 not only impacts the pocket of those who own a vehicle. This value is directly reflected in the household budget of those who travel by train, subway, bus; who dribbles the unemployment making transport by application it’s from who directs the famous yellowing that circulate through the city. In this year’s accumulated until July, the price of fuel has already advanced 27.51%, while diesel registered an increase of 25.78%, according to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

On the website of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (https://preco.anp.gov.br/), it is possible to search for stations by state and municipality and the value of the fuel. Research is essential before supplying fuel, advises financial educator Alexandre Prado, who prepared tips for readers to save.

A survey carried out by the ANP between the 15th and 21st of August showed that the average price of a liter of gasoline is R$ 6.42. At a BR gas station in Irajá, in the North Zone of Rio, a liter of regular gasoline cost R$ 6.799, the highest value in the price survey. At a white flag gas station, fuel cost R$5,899 in Ramos, also in the North Zone.

The rise has scared away drivers, who are driving a lot to find cheaper fuel and not have a considerable “fork” in their pockets.

Ricardo Guimarães, 59 years old, taxi driver for 29: difficulty balancing the bills Photo: Personal archive

A taxi driver for 29 years, Ricardo Guimarães, 59, resident of Engenho de Dentro, in the North Zone, complains that it is very expensive to supply with any type of fuel.

— It is almost impossible to control personal expenses and supplies. When we’re about to have a good vacation, the tank goes down, and we have to refuel. It practically takes half of what we earn for the day — laments Ricardo.

Nursing technician and application driver, Carlos Guilherme dos Santos, 38, from Coelho Neto, also in the North Zone of Rio, says he has been doing some research before refueling, even though he has CNG in his car.

— I look for gas stations that I trust and that have more realistic prices, since I don’t do anything without the car. Most of the time, I supply in the North and Center regions. In the West and South zones it is not possible – he explains.

Regions like Barra da Tijuca and Recreio dos Bandeirantes, he says, have higher values, both for CNG and for liquid fuel.

– It is practically impossible for a person who has a rental car to remain on the transport platforms per application, because the expense is too high – he says.

Drivers working on applications have to pay a fee for the platform that can reach 25%. The expense added to fuel and car maintenance is the factor cited by the driver to reduce the number of trips.

A taxi driver for eight years, Daniel Maia, 35, resident of Irajá, chooses to use ethanol in his taxi, which also has CNG.

“I stopped putting gas. Now I use ethanol when I need to refuel my car. I put in R$ 30 and even then only once in a while — says taxi driver Daniel Maia.

pressure on food

Although the most used fuel in cargo transportation is diesel, the increase in gasoline ends up indirectly impacting food prices. The warning comes from the economist and professor at Ibmec/RJ and Fundação Dom Cabral, Gilberto Braga.

— The impact is indirect because, obviously, gasoline is not a food item and is not part of the items that make up the basic food basket. But freight within the largest cities has been carried out frequently each month by small cars, which use gasoline as fuel, due to restrictions on circulation and delivery times for trucks that use diesel. Thus, there is a cost impact that varies according to the greater or lesser use of gasoline-powered vehicles in the logistics chain – explains the professor.

In Rio, for example, the use of so-called small cars and even application drivers intensified during the pandemic, as many purchases started to be made over the internet, says Braga.

– Supermarket and retail chains, in general, dispute who can deliver the orders more quickly. Therefore, the use of smaller vehicles, which use gasoline as fuel, became constant – he adds.

Exchange is the great villain, says tax expert

Tax expert Fábio Ferraz, lawyer and partner at Tributtax, draws attention to the impact of the devaluation of the real against the US currency on fuel prices. In your assessment, the exchange is the great villain of the increase in gasoline. In addition to Petrobras taking into account the value of oil abroad, which is pegged to the dollar, the formation of fuel prices also influences the final price. The formation comprises the price exercised by Petrobras at the refineries, plus federal (PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide) and state (ICMS) taxes, in addition to the cost of distribution and resale.

— With the rise of the dollar, the barrel of oil has risen considerably in recent times, and this has also had an impact on the price of final fuel and on the economy, such as rising inflation and freight transport, which leads to a chain increase in prices. goods — assesses.

Fábio Ferraz details this impact:

— The food that arrives on the Brazilian table has the impact of transport, because it is linked to fuel and, consequently, the price is passed on. All products that depend on road transport will suffer the impact of high gasoline prices, and consumers will feel this increase in the basic food basket – points out the specialist, highlighting the impact of ICMS on fuel prices

Today, ICMS represents 25% to 27% of the final fuel value, on average.

— This increase in the price of gasoline is not caused by tax pressure. Taxes are villains, but the main villain is really the exchange rate — says the lawyer: — In some states, gasoline is already R$ 7, the 13kg gas canister is above R$ 100, and much of this is caused by the impact of the exchange rate.

Platform response

Sought, the two main transport platforms per application, 99 and Uber, reported the measures that are being taken to minimize the impact of the increase in fuel prices for partner drivers.

99 announced that it will reset the intermediation fee charged to drivers on some trips, on specific days and times, over the next few months. The measure will apply to all vehicles registered on the platform, except taxis.

99 created a subsidy called “turbo racing”, which aims to offer, for a certain time, a bonus package applied to the dynamics of travel pricing without burdening the end consumer.

Uber, on the other hand, declared that the value of fuels “out of control” of the company and explained that it works to help drivers reduce fixed costs. The app stated that it offers measures to help drivers, such as a 4% discount on the price of fuel supplied at the Ipiranga service stations network.

Tips to spend less fuel

• Did you know that sudden and unnecessary acceleration when driving greatly affects the average consumption of your car? So avoid them.

• The vehicle in gear spends less because the injection cuts the fuel. So, avoid the so-called “toothless” on the descents.

• The use of the gear should be smooth, as there is no need to “stretch” the gear. Walking in a high gear slowly also increases consumption.

• Avoid high speeds: a car consumes about 20% more fuel when it is at 100km/h than when it is at 80km/h.

• Maintenance is essential: if the spark plugs are bad, the fuel burns irregularly, which is directly reflected in the increase in injected fuel and, consequently, in consumption.

• Tire calibration also directly influences fuel consumption and should be done at most every 15 days.

• Pay attention to the place where you fill up: “baptized” fuel interferes with the average consumption, as the reading of the electronic fuel injection system is affected by the wrong composition.

Source: Alexandre Prado, financial educator