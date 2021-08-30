With news, Luxembourg defines Cruzeiro to face CRB; see lineup

Luxa changed Cruzeiro’s attack (Photo: Ramon Lisbon / EM DA PRESS)

O cruise is set to face the CRB, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round of the series B. The big news on the team is the presence of Thiago in the place of Marcelo Moreno and Wellington Nem in the place of Dudu. Flvio also joins the team, as Rmulo was moved to the right flank.

Fox seeks victory to get closer to the top of the table. The celestial team is in 14th place, with 24 points, 11 of the G4 – Botafogo opens the group of the first four, with 35 points. The CRB is currently in third place, with 36 points.

See the scales:

CRUISE

Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flvio, Adriano and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Wellington Nem and Thiago

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg



Vanderlei Luxembourg CRB Diogo Silva; Reginaldo Lopes, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romo; Marth, Jean Patrick and Bressan; Jaj, Junior Brando and Pablo Dyego. Technician: Allan Aal

Reason: 21st round of Series B

Date: Sunday August 29, 2021

Time: 16h

Local: King Pel Stadium, in Macei-AL

referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (FIFA-RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA-RJ) and Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (CBF-RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (CBF-RJ)