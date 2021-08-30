With news, Luxembourg defines Cruzeiro to face CRB; see lineup

Fox seeks victory to get closer to the top of the table. The celestial team is in 14th place, with 24 points, 11 of the G4 – Botafogo opens the group of the first four, with 35 points. The CRB is currently in third place, with 36 points.
See the scales:
CRUISE
Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flvio, Adriano and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Wellington Nem and Thiago
CRB
Diogo Silva; Reginaldo Lopes, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romo; Marth, Jean Patrick and Bressan; Jaj, Junior Brando and Pablo Dyego.
Technician: Allan Aal
Reason: 21st round of Series B
Date: Sunday August 29, 2021
Time: 16h
Local: King Pel Stadium, in Macei-AL
referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (FIFA-RJ)
Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA-RJ) and Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (CBF-RJ)
VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (CBF-RJ)