With Willian, Corinthians will have four players who were in the last Cup with the Brazilian team

The Corinthians fan is on cloud nine with the new signings made by the club and already projects the team as a "selection" of great players. But he's not exaggerating, the truth is that some of them had been on the Brazilian team, including the last World Cup. With Willian, there will be four Corinthians fans who were in Russia defending Brazil.







Willian was the holder of the Brazilian national team at the 2018 World Cup, in Russia

Two of these athletes from Alvinegro were already at the club at the time of the tournament and were called up as Timão players: Cássio and Fagner. The goalkeeper was one of the reserves of the position, while the right-back won the position in the second match of that campaign, against Costa Rica, leaving Danilo on the bench.

Renato Augusto, who returned to Corinthians last month, was called up while playing for Beijing Guoan, from China. Despite being an important player in Tite’s scheme during the qualifiers, he did not start at the World Cup, when he received chances during the matches. Also, before the competition, he was almost cut due to physical problems.

Willian, in turn, who should have his return announced this Monday by Timon, started in all the Cup games, playing on the right side of the field, making a double with Fagner, which should be repeated at Alvinegro. At the time, the midfielder defended Chelsea, from England.

The reunions do not stop there, as Corinthians also has a Brazilian representative at the World Cup in Russia on the bench. It is Sylvinho, current coach of Timão, who was Tite’s assistant coach in the competition. In all, five current Corinthians names attended the event.

Thus, with four athletes, Alvinegro becomes the club that has the most squad for the Brazilian team for the last World Cup. Manchester City, with three players, and Liverpool, Real Madrid, Grêmio and PSG, with two, are behind Corinthians in this regard after the arrival of Willian.