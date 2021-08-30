Without “English”, players from the Brazilian team will be performing from this Sunday in SP | Brazilian Team

This Sunday, the Brazilian team’s technical committee receives the first athletes called up for the triple round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. Tite and company disembark in São Paulo in the late afternoon of this Sunday. There are 34 called up, but those who work in England have not traveled and the situation of Matheus Nunes has an improbable turnaround .

as the ge published last Friday, Matheus Nunes should not even present himself to coach Tite. He was contacted by Portuguese national team coach Fernando Santos, brokered by his Sporting Lisbon coach, Rúben Amorim.

In Portugal, the press treats the case as not releasing the player due to “incomplete vaccination” and the quarantine rules on return. However, the coach himself had said after Sporting’s game – a draw with Famalicão – that there would be “no problem” for Matheus to travel to the Seleção.

The report of ge tried contact with the Portuguese club, with the CBF and with representatives of the player, but had no feedback on the situation of the Brazilian-born athlete, who moved to Portugal at just 13 years of age.

At the end of that Sunday night, midfielders Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães were the first to show up. They were in Lyon’s 1-0 victory over Nantes last Friday.

This Monday morning, another five players are expected to arrive: defenders Lucas Veríssimo and Éder Militão, defensive midfielder Casemiro and forwards Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha. The start of the preparation will be at 4 pm this Monday, at Corinthians’ CT.

The lateral Daniel Alves and Miranda play this Sunday afternoon for São Paulo, in Caxias do Sul, against Juventude, goalkeeper Everson and Hulk, from Atlético-MG, play tonight in Bragança Paulista.

There are still goalkeepers Santos, from Athletico, and Weverton, from Palmeiras, who faced each other this Sunday. Plus Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, who thrashed Santos with Flamengo, in Vila Belmiro, and are already in São Paulo. The red-black shirt 9 celebrated his birthday in Guarujá.

Edenilson defends Internacional tonight against Atlético-GO and will only arrive this Monday. Brazil will face Chile, in Santiago, on September 2nd, then host Argentina at the Neo Química Arena, on the 5th, and face Peru at the Arena Pernambuco, on the 9th.

