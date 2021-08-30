World champion for São Paulo says Daniel Alves ‘doesn’t respect history’ after post in a ballad

Daniel Alves appears to be even more on a collision course with fans of the São Paulo. During the early morning hours of Monday (30), Torcida Independente, one of the club’s main organizations, released images of the player at a club in the south of the capital. The athlete would be accompanied by Igor Liziero, the team’s midfielder.

The presence of the players at the site was not confirmed, as was the day the images were taken. São Paulo and the players have not yet spoken about the case.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

World champion with São Paulo in 2005, Cicinho criticized the supposed visit of the players to the nightclub. “These guys don’t respect the history we have. Regrettable”, wrote the former side to the president of the organized fan club in an Instagram post.

The fact would have happened hours after the tie 1-1 of Tricolor with Youth, away from home, for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The team from São Paulo occupies 12th place on the leaderboard, just four points ahead of the relegation zone.

The shirt 10 was left out of the match at Alfredo Jaconi after being released by the board for a break. Already the steering wheel was suspended and also did not travel with the squad for the match in Rio Grande do Sul.

Igor Liziero and Daniel Alves Reproduction/Instagram/@baby_tti_official

Events in nightclubs in São Paulo do not have occupation restrictions or even time restrictions since the 17th, after determination announced by the State Government.