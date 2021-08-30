Xbox encourages fans to COVID-19 vaccination on social media • Eurogamer.pt

Xbox has teamed up with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to encourage young people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Through social media, Xbox left several messages about “the power of games makes us heroes in new worlds every day,” but its more than 16.5 million followers learned that “you can be a hero for life taking the COVID-19 vaccine, protecting you and the people around you.”

Xbox also shared messages that talk about “key information” written by Dr Jay Butler and Dr Judy Monroe of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 vaccination.

Here are some key takeaways from our COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Jay Butler, @CDCgov Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Judy Monroe, @CDCFound President & CEO. All of the information in the following thread is based on the most current CDC data. https://t.co/EUHQ4FUYgQ — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

According to these doctors, vaccines authorized for use in the United States are highly “effective in preventing severe illness and death, including the Delta variant. Currently, unvaccinated people are most at risk of contracting and spreading the virus,” write these doctors in the message shared by Xbox.

Vaccination is free and in addition to encouraging its followers, Xbox also calls for the use of a mask, washing your hands frequently.

“Vaccines don’t contain microchips or magnets, they don’t change your DNA, they don’t give you COVID-19, and there’s no evidence to affect pregnancy or fertility.”

This message was only shared on the official Xbox account for the United States.

