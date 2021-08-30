Xuxa is the target of criticism after being announced in new program: ‘Regrettable’ | Television



Rio – Since Xuxa was announced as the presenter of the Brazilian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a real commotion took over the internet. On the one hand, fans of the presenter and the reality show were excited about the opportunity and are looking forward to the debut. On the other hand, composed mostly of activists from the LGBTQIAP+ movement, there was no lack of criticism of Xuxa’s choice.

“It’s ABSURD to take the opportunity of a LGBT person to present the program and put XUXA in its place. It’s disrespectful to the drag girls of that country. I prefer a thousand times to watch Pabllo Vittar’s “Queen Stars” on HBO”, commented the presenter of the MTV Spartakus Santiago, on Twitter.

“Drag Race Brasil abandoned representation in search of an audience. It stopped being one of the few places where LGBTs had a leading role and became more of the same, another program run by white and straight people. Nothing against Xuxa but this choice is regrettable”, completed it.