Youth and São Paulo tie in a truncated game with interference from the VAR – 08/29/2021

In a truncated game at Alfredo Jaconi, today (29), Juventude and São Paulo were tied 1-1. The São Paulo team counted on Reinaldo’s efficiency in penalty kicks to open the scoreboard, while the Gauchos responded quickly with Ricardo Bueno, in the final minutes of the duel.

The result came after a controversy with arbitration. Before the penalty on Igor Gomes, another infraction took five minutes to be analyzed by the VAR. In the bid, Guilherme Castilho blocked Rodrigo Nestor’s kick with his arm. The video referee, however, saw Éder offside early in the bid.

The result changes little the lives of the two teams in the Brasileirão table. São Paulo remains in 12th place with 22 points. With one less, Juventude is in 13th position.

São Paulo will now have a long break until the next game. As the duel against América-MG has been postponed and has no date to happen, the next commitment of the São Paulo team will be against Fluminense, on September 12th. Youth will return to the field on the 7th, when they visit Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena.

The best: Ricardo Bueno

The 34-year-old forward’s experience made the difference at Alfredo Jaconi. In his third game with the Juventude shirt, Ricardo Bueno bothered the São Paulo defense and was responsible for the goal for the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

The worst: Rodrigo Nestor

Chosen in place of the suspended Liziero, the midfielder had difficulties alongside Benítez to link the defense with the São Paulo attack. He was replaced in the second half by Igor Gomes, responsible for suffering the penalty that generated the goal from São Paulo.

Youth mirrors São Paulo and creates the best chances

Coach Marquinhos Santos sent a Juventude with three defenders to the field, in a formation similar to that of São Paulo. The idea was effective from the beginning, with the São Paulo team having many difficulties to get rid of the Gaucho team’s marking, especially in midfield.

Offensively, Juventude was the one who scared the most at the beginning of the game. In two minutes there were two opportunities. The first, at 7min, happened after a good exchange of passes. Michel Macedo was launched from the right and hit cross to the defense of Tiago Volpi.

In the next minute, Matheus Jesus took a risk from outside the area and the ball went very close to the right angle of Tiago Volpi, who just hoped the goal wouldn’t come out.

Rigoni has São Paulo’s first chance

In addition to the strong marking of Juventude, the midfield of São Paulo without Liziero, suspended, had difficulties in the transition. Rodrigo Nestor and Martín Benítez struggled to connect defense and attack quickly. São Paulo’s first big chance was just 31 minutes into the first stage, thanks to Luan.

The steering wheel rang deep for Rigoni. The Argentine advanced on the left and kicked to the defense of Marcelo Carné.

Ricardo Bueno bothers in the first half

The right side of the São Paulo marking had some difficulty in marking Ricardo Bueno in the first half. The Juventude forward suffered eight of the 12 fouls committed by São Paulo in the initial stage. The constant infractions resulted in the yellow card given to Léo.

São Paulo comes back better, and Youth changes schedule

Even without changing players, São Paulo started the second half more incisively. Fast passes made it difficult for Juventude to score. The solution found by Marquinhos Santos was to undo the scheme with three defenders. The coach took Quintero and put the Capixaba forward. Even with the change, Juventude still struggled to fit the mark.

Offside saves the Youth

The great controversy of the match happened 18 minutes into the second half. Éder was launched from the right and played for Benítez, who turned the game around for Rodrigo Nestor. The 25 shirt kicked and the ball hit Guilherme Castilho’s arm, generating a penalty claim by the São Paulo side.

During a five-minute break, referee Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa, who had taken a corner kick, was called by the VAR team to review the move on the monitor. The arbitration concluded that Éder was offside at the time of the throw, nullifying all subsequent play.

Now it was a penalty

At 32 minutes, a new controversy paralyzed the duel. Igor Gomes was thrown into the area, tried to dribble goalkeeper Marcelo Carné and was knocked down. Referee Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa signaled the penalty on the field, generating a complaint from Juventude players.

After a few minutes of checking, the penalty was confirmed. Reinaldo went to collect and opened the score for São Paulo.

youth responds fast

Juventude sought a draw in the way that has scared São Paulo the most this season: the dead ball. After a foul taken by the gauchos in the 45th minute of the second half, the ball went to Ricardo Bueno, who kicked it to shake the São Paulo net.

DATASHEET

YOUTH 1 X 1 SÃO PAULO

Reason: 18th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time: August 29, 2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Local: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium (RS)

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga and Márcio Iglésias Araújo Silva (both PI)

VAR: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Goals: Ricardo Bueno (45’/2ºT), for Juventude; Reinaldo (39’/2ºT), for São Paulo

Yellow cards: Ricardo Bueno and William Matheus, for Juventude; Léo, Luan, Luciano, Igor Vinícius and Miranda, for São Paulo

Red cards: –

YOUTH: Beef; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes (Didi), Quintero (Capixaba), Forster, William Matheus; Castilho, Matheus Jesus (Roberson), Wagner (Chico); Ricardo Bueno and Sorriso (Bruninho). Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda, Leo; Igor Vinicius, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes), Benítez (Gabriel Sara), Reinaldo; Rigoni (Juan) and Luciano (Eder). Coach: Hernán Crespo.