Youtuber Jake Paul tries to shock the world and unseat Tyron Woodley in boxing supermatch this Sunday

Like it or not, he’s back. Internet phenomenon, Jake Paul is ready for another boxing challenge. After running over former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren in April, it was the young man’s turn to test himself against another veteran. This Sunday (29), in Cleveland (USA), the former UFC welterweight leader (under 77kg.), Tyron Woodley, will be responsible for trying to end the hype about the digital influencer.

Willing to prove once again that he is a name to be respected in the ‘noble art’, Paul tries to maintain his invincibility in the sport. Woodley, in turn, makes his debut in the sport and, in his first commitment since leaving Ultimate, he tries to erase the bad results in his recent career review.

In addition to the main event, starring Jake and Tyron, the card will feature four more appearances.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Early in his boxing career, Jake Paul’s idea was to do superfights with other celebrities. After two consecutive knockout victories, the youtuber decided to go further.

In his third appointment, Ben Askren was the challenged athlete. The veteran, with belts from major MMA organizations under his belt, left retirement and decided to give the 24-year-old a chance.

Against Askren, a surprise. Paul shocked the world and got a brutal knockout in the first round, silencing some of the critics.

Now it was Woodley’s turn. Featured in the UFC for years, the fighter, who was present in Paul’s victory over Ben, asked and was granted. After four consecutive defeats at Ultimate and their resignation, the veteran ventures into boxing and tries to silence the youtuber in an eight-round duel.

If he beats the former Ultimate champion, the range of possibilities for the digital influencer will open up more and more. For Tyron, 39, a victory is essential, as, this Sunday, the fighter defends the class of MMA representatives.

‘Jake Paul x Tyron Woodley’ Factsheet

Date: August 29, 2021

Schedule: From 9 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Quicken Loans Arena, Clevelandia, United States

how to watch: SUPER FIGHTS LIVE in real time and Combate Channel (all card) on TV

COMPLETE CARD

Married weight: Jake Paul x Tyron Woodley

Featherweight: Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado – Fight for the belt

Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Welterweight: Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Cruiser Weight: Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor