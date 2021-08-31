10 tech news to get you started for the day (31/08)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Monday (30). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Internet via satellite from SpaceX worries Brazilian military. Elon Musk’s company plans to launch low-altitude satellites to provide internet, but the ‘constellation’ could interfere with telephony and security operations.

2. China drastically reduces the time minors can play online. Children and teenagers will be able to play online for just 3 hours a week, according to a new Chinese restriction.

3. iPhone 13 will make calls even without cell signal, analyst says. According to the information, the iPhone 13 will be able to make calls via satellite thanks to a technology that is also used by SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk.

4. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City features first images. The film opens on December 2, 2021 in Brazilian cinemas.

5. Sure is sued for using term ‘5G’ in advertising. The expression may lead consumers to believe that it is the ‘real’ 5G, not yet available in Brazil, according to Senacom.

6. You: Season 3 of the Netflix series gets premiere date and trailer. ‘Baby on board’ is one of the mottos of the new season.

7. Cuba starts recognizing bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. The use of bitcoins by the population in Cuba became more common after the US government made it difficult to access the dollar.

8. Instagram: Users will be required to enter birthday. Instagram’s new security policy will extend requests for notification and block viewing of certain content until the user’s birthday is informed.

9. Ed Asner, ‘your Fredricksen’ from Up: High Adventures, dies at 91. Ed Asner was also part of the Cobra Kai cast.

10. Human brain with rudimentary eyes is laboratory cultivated. In a study done with stem cells, researchers were able to develop a version of a brain with functional eyes.