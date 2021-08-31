23-year-old goalkeeper dies after collision with player during match

Russian football is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Krasnaya Zvezda goalkeeper Alexander Shishmarev, who died after colliding with an opposing player during a friendly against Kaliningrad region rivals Baltika-M last Saturday.

According to preliminary data, the shock made the athlete suffocate when he choked with his own tongue. According to a statement released by the Russian team on Twitter, despite more than an hour of medical care, he could not be saved.

Goalkeeper Aleksandr Shishmarev tragically died in Kaliningrad while playing for his side Krasnaya Zvezda against the Baltika youth side. The 23 year old was injured in a collision with an opposing attacker and despite an hour of medical attention, could not be saved. https://t.co/GhQBxhpOzm — Russian Football News (@RusFootballNews) August 28, 2021

“Today, during a training match ‘Baltika-M – Krasnaya Zvezda’, the Sovetsk team’s goalkeeper, Alexander Shishmarev, was fatally wounded. your life. We offer our sincere condolences to family and friends.”

Alexander Gvardis, head of the Kaliningrad football federation, also offered his condolences to the family: “It is a terrible tragedy for all of us. Shishmarev went in search of the ball and collided with a Baltika player, with whom he fell. According to preliminary data, his tongue went back, and he choked. Definitely not a head injury. An ambulance arrived on the field 15 to 25 minutes after roll call. Condolences to the player’s family and friends. A terrible thing happened today,” he said. .