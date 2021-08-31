5 ‘bombs’ from the last day of the window

The transfer window of the main leagues in Europe closes this Tuesday (31), always with the chance of some bombing negotiation that happens at the last minute. Is it really possible to have a surprise at lights out?

While many live the expectation of something new, such as Mbappé at Real Madrid, O ESPN.com.br recalls below five “bombs” that took place on the last day of the European market and stirred up the fans.

If it seems difficult for something similar to happen now, the past shows that nothing can be ruled out. That is why, FOLLOW EVERYTHING from the last day of the European market in REAL TIME on ESPN.com.br.

See 5 “bombs” from the last day of the market:

Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’ at Real Madrid

In litigation with technician Héctor Cúper at international, Ronaldo had to wait until the last gasp of the market to get rid of the Argentine. The Milan club played a tough game and held a transfer to the Real Madrid.

The “Phenomenon” was officially announced on August 31, 2002, in a transaction that cost 45 million euros and made the Brazilian one more “galactic” from the team that already had Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos and Raúl.

Ronaldo during his presentation as a Real Madrid player in 2002 Getty Images

Rooney at Manchester United

Also on August 31, but in 2004, the big transfer on the last day of the market took place in England, thanks to the insistence of coach Alex Ferguson.

Intended by Newcastle, the young Wayne Rooney ended up changing the Everton fur Manchester United for 37 million euros, the most expensive sale of British football at the time. The bet paid off as the striker became a legend at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney in action for Manchester United in 2004 Getty Images

Özil in Arsenal

The 2013 window was one of the busiest in Real Madrid history. Days after closing with Gareth Bale, from tottenham, the club gave up one of its stars: Mesut Özil.

The German midfielder, who had been signed for 18 million euros three years earlier, ended up negotiating with the Arsenal for 47 million euros. The trip to London lasted eight seasons, but it was far from the expected success.

Mesut Özil during warm-up before Arsenal match Getty Images

Kaka in Milan

Another transfer involving Real Madrid in the summer of 2013. Kaká was one of the most expensive reinforcements in merengue history, but saw injuries undermine his success and continuity at the Santiago Bernabéu.

He decided to leave four years after arriving to try to resume the best phase of his career. And the choice was for Milan, who hired him on loan at lights out. The return to Italy lasted only one season.

Kaká will return to the club now in an administrative role getty

Cavani at Manchester United

Last summer’s window ended with good news for Manchester United fans, who signed Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, free after leaving the club. PSG for free weeks before.

Speculated in several clubs, including Grêmio, Cavani took a while to make a decision about the future, but decided to close with the red devils and assumed the iconic 7 shirt, which he must now lose to Cristiano Ronaldo.